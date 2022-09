SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- The Bucknell rowing team made its season debut on Saturday, racing against Georgetown on the Susquehanna River. The Bison and Hoyas both had three Eights on the water, with each rowing a distance of 6,000 meters. The teams entered even boatings, rather than the typical First, Second, and Third Eights.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO