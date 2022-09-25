Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
Lane Kiffin rebuffs Auburn football head coaching job on social media
The Auburn football head coaching seat currently occupied by Bryan Harsin is ablaze at the moment and could ultimately burn the Boise native out of the Plains if LSU does what Mizzou refused to do on September 24. Brian Kelly will have his first true road game at Jordan-Hare Stadium...
OutKick says Deion Sanders as Auburn football HC ‘would be absolutely electric’
OutKick’s David Hookstead believes that Deion Sanders being named the next Auburn football head coach — of course following current head coach Bryan Harsin’s own seemingly imminent dismissal — would be ‘absolutely electric.’. Hookstead highlighted Auburn among several possible ‘Prime Time’ landing spots, a list...
LSU football vs. Auburn: The shocking opening betting line
LSU football has rebounded from an opening weekend loss quite nicely. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak with victories over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. While the victories over these particular opponents may not be too impressive, it’s the way in which Brian Kelly’s team has won that speaks volumes.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set
The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
LSU baseball star pledges a portion of his NIL funds to charity
LSU baseball is destined for greatness next season. Jay Johnson’s team is looking to build on a performance that saw the Tigers make a regional final during their coach’s debut campaign. The Bayou Bengals finished Johnson’s first year 40-22 overall, despite some adversity throughout the entire 62-game season.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
tigerdroppings.com
Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified
Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event.
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
