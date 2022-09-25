ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Porterville Recorder

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
UC Daily Campus

What Micah Hyde’s loss means for the Buffalo Bills on their mission to Super Bowl LVII

Despite a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the team suffered significant losses in their secondary. The losses in question were All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting corner Dane Jackson, who both suffered serious neck injuries. Already down with All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is certainly looking thin in their defensive backfield.
Popculture

Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: Week 3 – Tampa Bay/Green Bay

Green Bay Packers 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 (Sept. 25) Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were all out. I know that to some that’s a lot, and you have a point, but here is my point. I had two sacks against Aaron Rodgers. Yes, that has literally...
Yardbarker

Big Blow to Buffalo! Bills Lose All Pro Safety for Entire 2022-2023 season.

Safety Jaquan Johnson is expected to fill in for Hyde on Sunday when the Bills travel to the Miami. The Bills other starting safety, Jordan Poyer, is also questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Sean appeared visibly frustrated Friday when asked about the Bills injury concerns,“Both (Hyde...
NBC Sports

With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa, Bucs will practice in Miami this week

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, and Tampa Bay is expected to start seeing hurricane conditions by Wednesday. The current storm surge forecast for the area is up to 10 feet. The NFL is monitoring the hurricane with the Buccaneers...
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap, and many games came down to the fourth quarter, including Monday night's tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. On Sunday, after the Colts' defense kept the Kansas City Chiefs close all game, Matt Ryan threw a go-ahead touchdown in the final 30 seconds to give Indianapolis its first win of the season. The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans on a last-second field goal, while the Minnesota Vikings scored a late touchdown to take down the Detroit Lions. The undefeated Miami Dolphins also prevailed in a close divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
