For much of Sunday's game, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.

But a critical decision by the head coach seemed to help cost the Lions a 2-1 start this season in a 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings .

Detroit had a 24-21 lead late in the fourth quarter and possession of the ball. The Vikings had no more timeouts. The Lions, who had successfully converted 4 of 5 fourth-down conversions on the day, faced a fourth-and-4 from the Vikings' 37-yard line and decided to send Austin Seibert out for a career-long 54-yard field goal attempt with 1:14 remaining.

Seibert, who was 1-for-2 on field goals, missing a 48-yarder on the opening possession, was not close on the 54-yard attempt, giving the Vikings the ball at their own 44-yard line with 70 seconds left and no timeouts.

Three plays later, Kirk Cousins hit fellow Michigan native K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown pass to take the lead with 45 seconds left.

After the game, Campbell said to the media he made the wrong decision and told his team just that.

On the ensuing possession, Jared Goff threw an interception to former Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus to seal the game for the Vikings, 28-24 .

Lions fans, much like our parents in times of trouble, were not necessarily mad or shocked. Just disappointed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' puzzling late-game decision helps Minnesota Vikings win. Fans can't believe it