Detroit Lions' puzzling late-game decision helps Minnesota Vikings win. Fans can't believe it

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

For much of Sunday's game, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.

But a critical decision by the head coach seemed to help cost the Lions a 2-1 start this season in a 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings .

Detroit had a 24-21 lead late in the fourth quarter and possession of the ball. The Vikings had no more timeouts. The Lions, who had successfully converted 4 of 5 fourth-down conversions on the day, faced a fourth-and-4 from the Vikings' 37-yard line and decided to send Austin Seibert out for a career-long 54-yard field goal attempt with 1:14 remaining.

JEFF SEIDEL: Gamblin' Dan Campbell played it safe and the Detroit Lions got burned

3 QUESTIONS: Lions' ceiling this season will be determined by its leaky defense

Seibert, who was 1-for-2 on field goals, missing a 48-yarder on the opening possession, was not close on the 54-yard attempt, giving the Vikings the ball at their own 44-yard line with 70 seconds left and no timeouts.

Three plays later, Kirk Cousins hit fellow Michigan native K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown pass to take the lead with 45 seconds left.

After the game, Campbell said to the media he made the wrong decision and told his team just that.

On the ensuing possession, Jared Goff threw an interception to former Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus to seal the game for the Vikings, 28-24 .

Lions fans, much like our parents in times of trouble, were not necessarily mad or shocked. Just disappointed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' puzzling late-game decision helps Minnesota Vikings win. Fans can't believe it

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24

MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
O'Connell: Dalvin Cook (shoulder) day-to-day for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. Cook injured his shoulder and did not return to the team's come-from-behind Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Instead, it was Alexander Mattison who led the backfield down the stretch. Should Cook be forced to miss Week 4 against New Orleans in London, it would be Mattison who serves as the bellcow with Kene Nwangwu in a support role.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game

Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
'Freedom!': Ex-Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky celebrates Jimmy G's Sunday night gaffe

In case there was any doubt if misery likes company, just ask Dan Orlovsky. The former Detroit Lions quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst now has company on infamous play. Orlovsky, who spent 12 years as an NFL quarterback including two stints with the Lions (2005-08, 2014-16), went viral late Sunday evening after celebrating Jimmy Garoppolo making one of the biggest gaffes of his professional career.
Michigan State football stock watch: Coaching concerns in back-to-back losses

EAST LANSING — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in theSpartans’ 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. WR Jayden Reed: He was a game-time decision, but the senior wide receiver returned and played through a lower back injury. He did not take kickoff or punt returns, but Reed finished with four catches for 21 yards, though quarterback Payton Thorne did miss him on one deep pass that looked like it could have been a touchdown. Reed made his 23rd straight start since transferring to MSU from Western Michigan, and he has a catch in each one of those games.
Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

