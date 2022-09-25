Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Woman Dies in Fall From Maine Cliff After Fence Breaks
In another tragic incident, a woman visiting Scarborough, Maine on vacation took a huge fall from a cliff when the fence she was leaning on broke. Sadly, the woman did not survive the injuries she sustained and later died from the accident. On Monday, September 19, Georgia native Romona Gowens...
RELATED PEOPLE
Did You Know the Owner That Just Donated the Entire Patagonia Company Was a Mainer?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into the good stuff, did you know the owner of Patagonia is from Maine?!. You truly learn something new every day and...
Seabirds are on the rise on islands off Maine’s coast
In a welcome sign of the bounty available to puffins this summer, an Atlantic puffin brings herring to its chicks on Petit Manan Island. Herring were once a puffin staple but are now commercially overfished and increasingly scarce for puffins. Herring are expected to decline with climate change. Photo by Derrick Z. Jackson.
Voice of America
Hurricane, Typhoon Force Evacuations from Cuba to Vietnam
Powerful ocean storms that take place mainly in the western Atlantic Ocean are called hurricanes. People in Vietnam and other Pacific countries call similar storms in the western Pacific Ocean typhoons. The weather events bring high winds, large waves and heavy rain. They also cause widespread destruction and displace thousands.
Search for Dying Entangled Right Whale Snow Cone Continues as Hope Runs Out
The New England Aquarium told Newsweek that scientists are "evaluating potential next steps" as Storm Fiona rages on, making it difficult to rescue Snow Cone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Australia Played Role in NASA Asteroid Defense Test
NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a faraway asteroid Monday, in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system. The experiment, designed to avert a potentially catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth, was supported by Australia's national science agency. The aim was to crash the spacecraft directly into...
attractionmag.com
New Paradigm Gardening and Fall Migrations
As summer draws to a close, and as fall is opening, so is the opportunity for birds, butterflies, and other migrant travelers to leave their summer digs and jump on the bandwagon to set off for distant shores. We humans operate off a schedule set way in advance. We know...
WATCH: Polar Bears Feast on a Whale Carcass in Alaska
Dozens of polar bears were discovered feasting on the remains of a whale carcass near Kaktovik, Alaska earlier this month. According to Unofficial Networks, Kaktovik is a small town that is located in the far north of Alaska on Barter Island. It has notably become a tourist destination to see polar bears. This is due to native Inupiat being permitted to kill three bowhead whales per year. A video of the feast was put on Facebook. The caption reads, “Polar bears having some breakfast in Kaktovik, [Alaska], today…”
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice
(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Phys.org
Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in Australia's Snowy Mountains, and it's a problem
Spring has arrived in Australia's Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colors: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren't white flowers. They're scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of...
PETS・
Good News Network
Photographer Captures Mesmerizing Sight of Thousands of Birds in Murmurations Over the Sea – WATCH
A photographer has captured the mesmerizing sight of thousands of birds flying in Britain. Photographer and guide Paul Goldstein says he has visited Snettisham Nature Reserve literally hundreds of times, yet is always intoxicated by the spectacle. The Wimbledon-based cameraman says several times a year “vast murmurations of waders, particularly...
Environmentalists Lose Hope After Right Whale Becomes Entangled in a Net for the Fifth Time
Scientists from the New England Aquarium are incredibly heavy hearted, after Snow Cone, an endangered right whale, faced her fifth entanglement. Based on her well-being, many seem to believe death is "all but certain," as the beloved marine mammal struggles to survive in new fishing gear, as well as old fishing gear from a previous incident.
WATCH: Fisher Runs Down Snowshoe Hare in Epic Chase
If you have not seen a fisher chase down a snowshoe hare in a battle for supremacy in nature, then let’s give you a look. Right here, you can see this land animal get the upper hand. He chases down the hare through the snowfall. Ultimately, the fisher drags away the hare. It’s quite a chase that takes place here in the snow. You can see the driver actually using his phone camera to capture the action. This video is captioned, “Fisher runs down a snowshoe hare in Saskatchewan.” So, it happens to take place in Canada.
I Ditched a Bogus Outfitter for a Real Trophy Moose Hunt, From the Archives
This story, “I Wanted It Wild,” first appeared in the October 1971 issue. It’s the first of the author’s stories from a series of moose hunts. THERE WERE TWO MOOSE on the shore of the lake, both cows. One was a big old girl, so gaunt that her ribs showed. The other was smaller, probably a yearling, and looked in better condition.
Comments / 0