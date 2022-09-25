ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dominic Leblanc
Justin Trudeau
Tim Houston
The Maine Monitor

Seabirds are on the rise on islands off Maine’s coast

In a welcome sign of the bounty available to puffins this summer, an Atlantic puffin brings herring to its chicks on Petit Manan Island. Herring were once a puffin staple but are now commercially overfished and increasingly scarce for puffins. Herring are expected to decline with climate change. Photo by Derrick Z. Jackson.
MAINE STATE
Voice of America

Hurricane, Typhoon Force Evacuations from Cuba to Vietnam

Powerful ocean storms that take place mainly in the western Atlantic Ocean are called hurricanes. People in Vietnam and other Pacific countries call similar storms in the western Pacific Ocean typhoons. The weather events bring high winds, large waves and heavy rain. They also cause widespread destruction and displace thousands.
ENVIRONMENT
#Atlantic Canada#Eastern Canada#Said And Done#Port Aux Basques
Voice of America

Australia Played Role in NASA Asteroid Defense Test

NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a faraway asteroid Monday, in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system. The experiment, designed to avert a potentially catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth, was supported by Australia's national science agency. The aim was to crash the spacecraft directly into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
attractionmag.com

New Paradigm Gardening and Fall Migrations

As summer draws to a close, and as fall is opening, so is the opportunity for birds, butterflies, and other migrant travelers to leave their summer digs and jump on the bandwagon to set off for distant shores. We humans operate off a schedule set way in advance. We know...
GARDENING
Outsider.com

WATCH: Polar Bears Feast on a Whale Carcass in Alaska

Dozens of polar bears were discovered feasting on the remains of a whale carcass near Kaktovik, Alaska earlier this month. According to Unofficial Networks, Kaktovik is a small town that is located in the far north of Alaska on Barter Island. It has notably become a tourist destination to see polar bears. This is due to native Inupiat being permitted to kill three bowhead whales per year. A video of the feast was put on Facebook. The caption reads, “Polar bears having some breakfast in Kaktovik, [Alaska], today…”
KAKTOVIK, AK
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice

(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
WILDLIFE
Americas
Weather
Environment
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fisher Runs Down Snowshoe Hare in Epic Chase

If you have not seen a fisher chase down a snowshoe hare in a battle for supremacy in nature, then let’s give you a look. Right here, you can see this land animal get the upper hand. He chases down the hare through the snowfall. Ultimately, the fisher drags away the hare. It’s quite a chase that takes place here in the snow. You can see the driver actually using his phone camera to capture the action. This video is captioned, “Fisher runs down a snowshoe hare in Saskatchewan.” So, it happens to take place in Canada.
ANIMALS

