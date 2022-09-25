If you have not seen a fisher chase down a snowshoe hare in a battle for supremacy in nature, then let’s give you a look. Right here, you can see this land animal get the upper hand. He chases down the hare through the snowfall. Ultimately, the fisher drags away the hare. It’s quite a chase that takes place here in the snow. You can see the driver actually using his phone camera to capture the action. This video is captioned, “Fisher runs down a snowshoe hare in Saskatchewan.” So, it happens to take place in Canada.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO