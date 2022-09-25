Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
MLB
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
MLB
Giants' streak ends, but here are 3 things you shouldn't miss
PHOENIX -- Alex Cobb had been one of the Giants’ most consistent pitchers since the All-Star break. However, the right-hander’s impressive second-half run came to a bit of a halt on Saturday night. Cobb allowed five earned runs over five innings as San Francisco took a 5-2 loss...
MLB
Giants finishing strong with 6-1 road trip
PHOENIX -- As the Giants return to the Bay Area for their final homestand of the 2022 season, their elimination number sits at two. That means any combination of San Francisco losses and Philadelphia wins totaling two will prevent the Giants from reaching the postseason. So it’s highly likely that...
MLB
Knights' Colas MASHES first two Triple-A dingers
Oscar Colas just put the Minors' highest level on notice. The second-ranked White Sox prospect, who quickly earned a reputation throughout his rookie campaign for displaying brute raw power, hammered a pair of jaw-droppers for his first two long balls at the Triple-A level -- as part of a three-hit night that included a double, four runs scored and three RBIs -- to help muscle Charlotte's 13-11 victory in 10 innings over Jacksonville on Saturday at 121 Financial Ballpark. It was the Cuban native's fourth game with the Knights.
MLB
White Sox eliminated from AL Central race
CHICAGO -- The White Sox officially were eliminated from 2022 American League Central title contention via a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, falling short to Cleveland in a division where they touted as the clear-cut preseason favorite. But with nine games left and a...
MLB
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
MLB
Greene claims 2nd straight Play of the Week Award
For the second consecutive week, Riley Greene won the Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday for his homer-robbing catch in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the White Sox on Sunday. In the bottom of the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Greene hustled to the warning...
MLB・
MLB
Greene's latest leaping grab sets stage for sweep
CHICAGO -- Tyler Alexander made himself a popular teammate among the Tigers’ left-handed outfielders by offering to break in their new gloves when he shags fly balls during pregame batting practice. He did it for Robbie Grossman before Grossman’s trade to Atlanta two months ago, and he has been doing the same for Riley Greene since his call-up from Triple-A Toledo in June. It takes a lot of work, which is why outfielders don’t always have the time to do it themselves.
MLB
'It's all Javy': Báez embraces villain role in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The Tigers have enjoyed playing spoiler here this weekend for the White Sox dwindling chances in the American League Central race. But that’s nothing compared to how much Javier Báez enjoys playing the villain. “I feel like he plays better when he gets booed,” teammate Riley...
MLB
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
MLB
Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club
NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
MLB
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
MLB
'Haters' take note: Manoah red-hot at right time
ST. PETERSBURG -- Singling out Alek Manoah's best performance this season often feels like debating a great band’s best song, but Saturday night at Tropicana Field left no doubt. Manoah officially has his trademark moment of 2022. Manoah delivered his masterpiece, shutting out the Rays over seven innings on...
MLB
Braves close NL East gap behind Olson's power, Elder's shutout
WASHINGTON -- As the Braves rolled toward what is likely to be a winner-take-all showdown with the Mets for the National League East this weekend, playing almost as well in September as they have all year, they’ve done so more or less without Matt Olson. The 28-year-old slugger has been there, to be clear, durable as ever, on pace to lead the Majors in games played. But the All-Star first baseman hasn’t really been himself, mired instead in a month-long slump Atlanta has grown anxious for him to break out of.
MLB
Naylor goes DEEP twice for Triple-A Columbus
With the game already out of hand in the eighth inning, Bo Naylor asked teammate David Fry what he should do in his next at-bat. After a brief exchange of banter, Fry told the 22-year-old to look for something inside and hit it out of the park. The advice worked.
MLB
Alcantara spins 11-strikeout, 8-inning gem
MIAMI -- A scattering of boos descended upon loanDepot park when Marlins fans realized ace Sandy Alcantara wasn’t taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals. Alcantara was on the cusp of a second consecutive nine-inning complete game --...
