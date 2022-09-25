LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

Live updates from inside Raymond James Stadium for Tampa Bay's home opener.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are in Raymond James Stadium for the first time this season for their home-opener against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). Two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, take center stage in a game that features a pair of teams who are already beat up early in the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers will be missing their top three wide receivers and starting left tackle Donovan Smith while Green Bay is dealing with injuries to multiple wideouts as well. With play-makers sidelined for both teams, this could turn into a defensive battle that revolves around the rushing attacks.

Rodgers is one of the top signal-callers in the league but historically, he's had some issues against Tampa Bay. In five career matchups, he's thrown just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions. The Buccaneers are hoping to keep the struggles going so they can advance to 3-0.

PREGAME:

— Wide receiver Chris Godwin, wide receiver Julio Jones, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Cade Otton, and quarterback Kyle Trask are the inactives for Tampa Bay.

— Wide receiver Christian Watson, tackle Rasheed Walker, tackle Caleb Jones, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Samori Toure, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are the inactives for Green Bay.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay will receive the opening kick-off.

— The kick goes for a touchback and the Buccaneers start off at their own 25.

— Tom Brady goes play-action on the first play and he delivers to Breshad Perriman for 24 yards.

— Back-to-back runs from Fournette bring up third and short for Tampa Bay.

— Fournette can't convert on third down but Brady hits Cole Beasley for his first catch as a Buccaneer for a first down.

— Brady finds tight end Kyle Rudolph for his first catch of the season and another first down.

— Brady is sacked on third down and Tampa Bay will have to attempt a long field goal.

— Kicker Ryan Succop connects from 45-yards out to give the Buccaneers an early lead.

— Tampa Bay leads 3-0 with 9:05 remaining in the first quarter.

— Green Bay begins at its own 25.

— Back-to-back runs from Aaron Jones net a first down.

— Aaron Rodgers throws a dart over the middle to Romeo Doubs for 21 yards. The packers are already threatening.

— Rodgers throws short to Randall Cobb and the veteran does the rest, cutting up inside to get the Packers inside the Tampa Bay 15.

— Doubs catches two straight passes, with the second going for a touchdown. The Packers take the lead back from the Buccaneers.

— Green Bay leads 7-3 with 3:01 remaining in the first quarter.

— Running back Rachaad White returns the kickoff to the Tampa Bay 23.

— Fournette finds some room but a holding penalty pushes the offense back. 1st and 20.

— Brady hits Perriman again but it's nowhere close to the first down. Jake Camarda coming out to punt for the first time today.

— Green Bay is back in action at its own 29 with 33 seconds left in the quarter.

— The Packers lead 7-3 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Jamel Dean brings down running back AJ Dillon for a loss to make it 3rd and 8.

— Tampa Bay brings pressure but Rodgers somehow flips it out to Robert Tonyan for a first down.

— Green Bay call its second timeout of the first half.

— A run from Dillon up the middle makes it 3rd and 6.

— Rodgers finds Lazard over the middle for a first down. Green Bay is 4/4 on third down so far.

— Devin White hits Aaron Jones but he still picks up a few yards.

— Rodgers to Lazard again for a touchdown. The Packers increase their advantage to 14-3 with 8:44 until the half.

— The Buccaneers start on offense at their own 25 again.

— False start on Scotty Miller pushes Tampa Bay back.

— Brady connects with tight end Cam Brate but it's still 3rd and 7.

— False start on offensive tackle Brandon Walton. Now it's 3rd and 12...

— Brady is sacked and Tampa Bay will punt for the second straight possession.

— The Packers have the ball at their own 38.

— Rodgers to Cobb for 40 yards. Green Bay is taking the Tampa Bay defense to the woodshed right now.

— Dillon carries the Packers into the red zone.

— Dillon gets another one and he's inside the ten. 1st and goal.

— Lavonte David and Rakeem Nunez-Roches lay a big hit on Jones and he fumbles. Logan Ryan recovers the ball in the end zone and Tampa Bay takes over at its own 20.

— Illegal use of the hands penalty on Green Bay takes us to the two-minute warning.

— Brady hits Russell Gage and Fournette on back-to-back passes for first downs. 51 seconds left in the half.

— Perriman catches a pass and fumbles while fighting for extra yards. The Packers recover with 41 seconds left in the half.

— Green Bay goes three and out and will punt.

— Tampa Bay trails 14-3 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER:

— Green Bay goes three and out on its first possession of the second half.

— Leonard Fournette gets things started with three straight runs.

— Pass interference on the Packers gives Tampa Bay a first down.

— Brady completes a pass to Gage that's short of the first and he fumbles. Green Bay recovers at midfield.

— Tonyan can't quite get to the marker and it's 3rd and 4.

— The Packers will punt once again.

— Great punt from Green Bay that goes 42 yards and pins Tampa Bay at its own 2.

— Brady misses on three straight passes and the Buccaneers will punt.

— Green Bay is called for running into the kicker and the Buccaneers will punt for a second time. Camarda getting some action.

— Wide receiver Russell Gage appeared to tweak his hamstring on that drive. He limped off the field prior to third down.

— Amari Rodgers returns the punt for 27 yards but Green Bay is flagged for an illegal block in the back. The ball moves from Tampa Bay territory to the Packers' 35.

— Shaq Barrett brings down AJ Dillon after a short gain.

— Logan Ryan jumps a pass for an interception on Aaron Rodgers on third down. The Buccaneers steal the ball and some momentum as they go back on offense inside Green Bay territory.

— Brady hits a wide-open Cam Brate on an out-route. The tight end cuts up to get the Buccaneers inside the 30.

— Green Bay holds Tampa Bay to a field goal attempt. Succop will attempt a 45-yard field goal.

— The kick is good. Tampa Bay cuts into the deficit and trails by one possession, 14-6, with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter.

— The Packers take over at their own 25.

— Rodgers feeds a dime to Doubs for 15 yards. The rookie is up to eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

— Mike Edwards with a tackle for loss to put Green Bay behind the chains.

— Rookie Logan Hall and veteran Carl Nassib put pressure on Rodgers and his pass is well short of the first down. Green Bay will punt.

— Jaelon Darden calls for a fair catch at the Tampa Bay 11.

— Brady throws into a tight window for Gage for a first down.

— Fournette is drilled behind the line of scrimmage on a screen for a three-yard loss. 2nd and 13.

— Gage catches another one after getting matched up on a linebacker. 3rd and 3 coming up.

— Brady ducks under a sack and scrambles for the first down. However, a holding penalty brings it back.

— Green Bay sniffs out the play and Brady just throws it into the dirt. The Buccaneers will punt.

— The Packers start at their own 44.

FOURTH QUARTER:

— Third and short coming up for the Packers.

— Joe Tryon-Shoyinka brings down Jones for a loss.

— Green Bay will punt with 13:24 remaining in the game.

— Tampa Bay's first drive of the final quarter begins at its own 14.

— Beasley catches back-to-back passes but he ends up short of the first down.

— The Buccaneers punt the ball back to the Packers.

— Holding on Green Bay moves the Packers back on first down.

— Rodgers goes hurry up after a short run and the Packers throw deep. The pass is intercepted but the Buccaneers had 12 men on the field.

— 3rd and 5 coming up for Green Bay. Tampa Bay could use a stop right here.

— Rodgers connects with his receiver but Lavonte David makes the tackle short of the line to gain. The Packers will punt again.

— Darden returns the punt for 15 yards to the Tampa Bay 25.

— Play-action frees up Darden and Brady finds him for 25 yards on the sideline.

— Tampa Bay tries to go for a flea-flicker but the exchange is fumbled. Brate recovers it for a big loss.

— Brady is sacked on the next play to bring up 3rd and 30.

— The completion isn't even close to the first down and Tampa Bay will bring up Jake Camarda for the sixth time today.

— Green Bay has the ball at its own 14 with 5:57 remaining.

— Lazard brings in a pass over the middle on third down to keep the Packers on the field.

— Antoine Winfield gets beat down the sideline and Lazard gets a 26 yard catch to move Green Bay into Tampa Bay territory.

— Rodgers goes deep but his receiver fell down. 3rd and 10 with 3:18 remaining.

— Logan Hall sacks Aaron Rodgers to push Green Bay out of field goal range. Tampa Bay will get another opportunity.

— The Buccaneers have the ball at their own 10 with 3:04 to play.

— Brady hits Gage on three straight passes.

— Fournette is wide-open and Brady finds him to get into Green Bay territory at the two-minute warning.

— Brady throws into a tight window to Cam Brate for another first down.

— Fournette gets loose again as Tampa Bay works its way into the red zone.

— Gage falls forward after a catch to make it 1st and goal.

— Pass interference called on Green Bay. 1st and goal at the 3.

— Fournette goes up the middle but he's short. Tampa Bay uses its final timeout with 21 seconds left.

— Brady hits Gage with a dart for the touchdown with 14 seconds left.

— Delay of game on the Buccaneers prior to the two-point conversation attempt.

— Green Bay breaks up the pass in the end zone. Barring something crazy, the Packers are going to win.

— The Packers recover the onside kick. Green Bay defeats Tampa Bay, 14-12.

