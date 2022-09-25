ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Throws Three Touchdowns, Bengals Beat Jets 27-12

By James Rapien
Cincinnati improves to 1-2 on the season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Jets 27-12 at Metlife Stadium.

Cincinnati led wire-to-wire and while things weren't perfect, they played much better than they had in past weeks.

The Bengals improve to 1-2 on the season. Here are some of our postgame observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals didn't score a touchdown in the first half in Weeks 1 or 2. That changed on Sunday when they scored 14 first quarter points.

Joe Burrow found Samaje Perine for a 12-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's opening drive. He also connected with Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard score later in the quarter.

Burrow completed 8-of-10 passes for 95 yards on Cincinnati's opening possession. His 95 yards passing were the most on an opening drive since 2014 according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Burrow finished 23-of-35 for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Trey's Trio

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson didn't have a sack in Cincinnati's first two games, but that changed on Sunday.

The Pro Bowler had 2.5 sacks, including a strip-sack on the Jets first possession of the second half that led to a Bengals touchdown.

Hendrickson had a team-record 14.5 sacks a season ago. He may top it this year if he has a couple more performances like he did on Sunday.

Cincinnati had four sacks on the day. They also forced three turnovers.

Big Plays

The Bengals' offense produced multiple big plays on Sunday. Burrow connected with Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown. He also found Tee Higgins for a 45-yard gain.

Burrow was sacked three times, but didn't turn the ball over. The offensive line was better than it was in past weeks. Sunday was a step in the right direction for an offense that had struggled for most of the 2022 season.

Reader Goes Down

Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter. He walked off under his own power, but was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Reader is one of the Bengals' best players and is a huge part of their defense. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 pm ET at Paycor Stadium. Miami beat Buffalo on Sunday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

