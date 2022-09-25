ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show

By Associated Press
Rihanna will take center stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music. Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11f6kZ_0i9s9hXq00
Rihanna posted via social media Sunday this image of an arm outstretched holding an NFL foothill. (credit: Twitter.com)

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi's sponsorship, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.

Rihanna earlier said she turned down a similar opportunity for the 2019 Super Bowl that was ultimately headlined by Maroon 5. At the time, many artists voiced support for Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose 2016 national anthem protests sparked debate throughout football.

"I couldn't dare do that. For what?" Rihanna told Vogue in 2019. "Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," she said of the league.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her last album was 2016's "Anti."

hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty

Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
MUSIC
