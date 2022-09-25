Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
5 Spices You Should Add To Your Coffee Grounds for a Tastier, Healthier Cup
Many of us rely on our morning coffee — or “cup of ambition,” as Dolly Parton calls it — to wake up and start the day. But what about the creams and sugars and syrups we add to that cup? Not only do they pack a caloric punch; they increase your grocery bill, too. So what do you do if the bitterness of black coffee isn’t your cup of tea? (Pun intended.) Fortunately, there’s a great alternative: Add spices to your grounds to improve the taste and health quotient of your coffee.
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
msn.com
10 Best Foods for Constipation Relief
Slide 1 of 11: When you're eating three meals a day and possibly some snacks in between, your body needs an outlet for the components of food you don't really need. Unfortunately, when the body is unable to release this waste with ease—in other words, you struggle to have a healthy bowel movement—you may feel bloated, backed up, and ultimately constipated. And as we all know, experiencing constipation is no fun for anyone. But what causes constipation, and what foods can we incorporate into our routines to provide relief and avoid a backup in the bathroom?"Constipation can be due to a lack of fluid intake. Staying adequately hydrated is important for optimal digestion," explains Sydney Greene, MS, RD, who specializes in chronic digestive issues. Some other factors Greene notes that can cause frequent constipation include a lack of physical activity as well as a highly processed, fat-rich diet.One way to try and better regulate your digestion is to reassess what you're eating each day. For instance, in addition to drinking more water to get more fluids, increasing your fiber intake can lead to more regular bowel movements, as fiber plays a major role in maintaining bowel health. This can lower your chances of becoming backed up and make it easier for your stool to pass through.If you ever run into the issue of not being able to go to the bathroom for a long period of time but are unsure of which foods might help, try any of these 10 foods to relieve your constipation symptoms.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
12tomatoes.com
How Did Candy Corn Become Popular And Why Is It Associated With Fall?
There are divisive onslaughts of opinions thrown across the polarizing sides of love-and-hate, and candy corn is the epitome of this yes-no battle. It is some of the most controversial pieces of candy on the market, yet it is the most well-recognized and synonymous image of the autumn season. With a ton of sugary sweet candy on store shelves, just why did candy corn even come into existence?
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon
From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
Earl Grey Ice Cream with Chocolate Toffee and Shortbread Crumble
If you love nibbling on buttery shortbread cookies with a cup of tea, give this showstopping ice cream a try. It's flavored with Earl Grey tea and vanilla bean. The crushed shortbread and pieces of chocolate-covered toffee take it to the next level, creating a dessert we felt was "absolutely divine" during testing. Make sure to strain the custard base before chilling it, so you can catch any stray bits of egg or tea leaves. To give this ice cream extra pizazz, sprinkle it with a bit of flaky sea salt before serving. You can also enjoy Earl Grey-toffee vibes in this recipe for Sticky Toffee and Earl Grey Pudding from chef Merlin Labron-Johnson.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
PETS・
Rothy's just released 2 new unisex sneakers made from plastic, including its first slip-on in men's sizes
With unisex style and extended half sizes, the City Slip and RS02 Sneakers are some of Rothy's most comfortable shoes to date.
BHG
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To
Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
msn.com
Does Butter Go Bad?
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
