Beverly Hills, CA

WEHOville.com

6PM THURSDAY: Melrose Gathering Place community conversation

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend a Melrose Gathering Place Community Conversation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Respite Deck of theWest Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (Floor 5 at the top of the grand staircase), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, next to the West Hollywood Library.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

El Pollo Loco is now chirping!

The newest chicken spot in West Hollywood opened today at the corner of Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd. Owner Michael Pinucias was excited to open their doors. The franchise is the family’s fourth El Pollo Loco. They also are the same family that owned the El Pollo Loco located on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset that was forced to close for the new development at 8150 Sunset.
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)

Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
WEHOville.com

Tower Records and My Search for Music

When I was growing up in the sixties, shopping for vinyl records was like a scavenger hunt. There were several places in town that sold records and no way of knowing which one had the album I wanted. Woolworths was my favorite because that’s where I shopped for cosmetics and their records went for $2.99, a buck cheaper than the fancy Record Shop in the mall that also sold Hi-Fi equipment. Unfortunately, Woolworths had no designated record department manager so customer service was non-existent. This was especially annoying when I discovered a new artist and had to hit every record rack in town to search for their latest (or first) album.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Lindsey mural is gone … or is it?

The campaign mural of Councilmember Lindsey Horvath on Santa Monica Blvd. was painted over today after the property owners ran into code compliance issues — but that may not be the end of the story for West Hollywood’s most controversial piece of public artwork. The property at Robertson...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale

Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Rebuttal OpEd | Meister was deciding vote against minimum wage

In her September 16th op-ed, Mayor Lauren Meister defends the vote she and Councilmember John Duran took on March 21, 2016 against raising the citywide minimum wage to $15 an hour. UNITE HERE Local 11 PAC sent information to voters about her vote. Larry Block, in his op-ed “The Race Is On,” writes that UNITE HERE Local 11’s argument of was “not an honest message” because “Duran was not on the City Council at the time of the vote.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

SEPT. 26: Hollywood Temple Beth El’s 100th High Holy Days services

Hollywood Temple Beth El, the first synagogue of Hollywood, marks its 100th High Holy Day Services since its founding in 1922. Rabbi Norbert Weinberg stated that this centenary has a very important message for us all: “Join with us, in the spirit of the early figures of Hollywood—the Warner Bros, Laemmle, The Vamp, Edgar G. Robinson, Hal Wallis, and many others, who came together to find a Jewish with Hollywood Temple Beth El. We have kept our services going, through the Great Depression, through WW II and now, through the COVID pandemic, even if, for a while, we moved to online for safety’s sake. Now, we are once again holding our services in person, a reminder that there is always a proverbial “light at the end of the tunnel.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Mayor Meister backs Bob Hertzberg for County Supervisor

Mayor Lauren Meister has endorsed Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the runoff race for County Supervisor of the Third District, which includes West Hollywood. Hertzberg’s campaign announced the endorsement in an email to supporters this week. The mayor’s comments are reprinted below:. “I’m endorsing California Senator Bob Hertzberg because...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Council members quietly OK pay raise for themselves

West Hollywood City Council slipped a pay raise for themselves onto the consent calendar of this week’s meeting, guaranteeing it passed with limited attention and no opportunity for objections. WeHo gives each of the five councilmembers a monthly compensation of $1,422. California law allows for a 5 percent raise...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Scooters are here to stay, at least until next summer

Micromobility and West Hollywood may not be a match made in heaven, but City Council isn’t ready to grant the divorce just yet. The Dockless Micromobility Pilot Program, which opened the doors for electric scooters and bikes on city roads back in 2021, won another extension Monday night despite widespread unpopularity among motorists and pedestrians, along with near universal safety concerns among residents.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Sept. 19-24)

West Hollywood city meetings and events the week of Sept. 19-24, 2022. 6:00 PM WeHo Reads: Expansive Vistas and Hidden Corners. 6:00 PM Virtual Scoping Meeting for 8228-8240 Sunset Boulevard (The Harper Project) 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, September 21. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work for...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Suspect arrested at Vaseline Alley after altercation with deputies

A suspect with a Felony No Bail warrant attacked sheriff’s deputies as they tried to arrest him Monday night at Vaseline Alley in West Hollywood, according to Sgt. Jo Warren of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, a middle-aged male, shouted obscenities as deputies placed him in...
WEHOville.com

WeHo Life by Glamourpuss

Local artist Glamourpuss’ WeHo Life comic strip is a humorous look at the irony of elected officials in West Hollywood. Here he pokes fun at Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and the Santa Monica Blvd. mural painted on her behalf. In the comic strip, Horvath swears publicly to uphold WeHo’s laws but is silent on the code violation her mural received. Two weeks prior Horvath voted in favor of the re-iteration of the Factory project in a 3-2 vote. The obvious quid pro quo is expected to be declared as an ‘under the minimum’ campaign donation in an upcoming filing by Horvath.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

