23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia Thompson
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours
Las Vegas police stated in a Tweet that in the past 36 hours officers have responded to six deadly overdoses.
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
18-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at around 11:24 p.m. The officials stated that a silver Honda sedan and a gray Jeep SUV were involved...
10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
Sweet and playful Joe Star available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Star from the Nevada SPCA joined us in studio on Monday!. He's a shy but sweet and playful 5-year-old dog who is looking for a forever home. Lori Heeren with Nevada SPCA joined us to share more about Joe!
Things to do: Fall, Halloween activities in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, and Halloween is fast approaching, meaning new, fun activities are popping up across the valley. See the list below for some great family-friendly activities going on through October 31. Asylum-Hotel Fear. The haunted house will host its opening night on Thursday, September...
How to celebrate National Coffee Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
Councilwoman Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas for hallway altercation
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is suing fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an altercation between the two at City Hall.
Bail lowered for student accused in attack on Las Vegas teacher
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was lowered on Monday for a student who is accused of attacking a teacher at a Las Vegas high school in April. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is now being held on a $100,000 bond. He was previously being held on $500,000 bond. If he...
'Fall Into Fitness' workshops for pregnant and postpartum moms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For a woman, becoming pregnant is one of the biggest physical changes you will ever experience. And during this time in life, staying fit and healthy is key. But some may still have questions about what is safe before and after giving birth?. Coach Rose...
12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble
I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets
The Animal Foundation put out a call for Las Vegans to foster animals to free up space after capacity reached a "critical point." This comes amid increased scrutiny over how the shelter is run.
Victoria Seaman files lawsuit against Michele Fiore, Las Vegas over alleged assault
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit alleging fellow council member Michele Fiore assaulted her, broke her finger and created a hostile work environment. A complaint was filed in Clark County District Court on Monday, naming Fiore and the city of Las...
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Pizza boxes feature flyers of shelter dogs
Stallone's Italian Eatery has teamed up with Pawtastic Friends in an effort to get more dogs into forever homes. On every box of pizza, there is a flyer with a shelter dog's photo and information.
Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects face racketeering charges in connection with highway shootout
Eight Hells Angels members and prospects face racketeering charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
1 October survivor finds new beginning years after tragedy
After the 1 October tragedy, many people went back to their lives and their cities. However, others had to find a new space to call home.
Animal Foundation CEO pleads for community’s help to ease overcrowding
One day after its admissions staff quit, Animal Foundation Las Vegas CEO Hilarie Grey held a news conference issuing an urgent plea for foster homes to alleviate crowding. Those interested should visit the shelter in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. In an email Sunday to TAF, eight...
Arrest report: Two suspects in Summerlin shooting planned robbery, waited in bushes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The two suspects arrested in a shooting that left a teenage couple injured in Summerlin earlier this month allegedly plotted to rob someone and waited in bushes before opening fire, according to an arrest report. Malachi Garey, 20, and Elijah Warren, 19, were arrested for...
Now Playing: FlyOver in Las Vegas’ New Flight Ride “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies” Lands on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (September 26, 2022) – FlyOver in Las Vegas, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of its newest flight ride experience, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies. Featuring incredible footage captured in remote areas of the Canadian Rocky Mountains,...
