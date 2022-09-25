ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Fall, Halloween activities in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, and Halloween is fast approaching, meaning new, fun activities are popping up across the valley. See the list below for some great family-friendly activities going on through October 31. Asylum-Hotel Fear. The haunted house will host its opening night on Thursday, September...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Fall Into Fitness' workshops for pregnant and postpartum moms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — For a woman, becoming pregnant is one of the biggest physical changes you will ever experience. And during this time in life, staying fit and healthy is key. But some may still have questions about what is safe before and after giving birth?. Coach Rose...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble

I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV

