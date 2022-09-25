IBM to work with Albany State to address cybersecurity talent shortage

Albany State University is collaborating with International Business Machine Corp. (IBM) as one of 20 schools to establish a Cybersecurity Leadership Center. Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY — Albany State University is collaborating with International Business Machine Corp. (IBM) as one of 20 schools to establish a Cybersecurity Leadership Center. The center will provide students and faculty access to IBM training, software, and certifications at no cost.

With 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., the need for expertise is critical. According to a recent IBM Security study, insufficiently staffed organizations average $550,000 more in breach costs than those that state they are sufficiently staffed.