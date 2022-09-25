Read full article on original website
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
Wheat Ridge police thank Jeffco Sheriff's Office for K9 help
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is thanking the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for their K9 unit assistance on Monday afternoon. The K9 officer found two guns connected to a "shots fired" call at a condominium near North Robb Street and West 38th Avenue.A bullet went through the bedroom ceiling of a nearby home. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The investigation into the shooting continues.
Defendant is no-show for trial on suspicion of driving into Denver Police officers
DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of intentionally driving his car into three Denver Police Department officers after he failed to appear for his trial. Anthony Knapp was arrested in connection to the May 2020 incident. Three officers suffered serious bodily injuries...
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Would Have Been 25 Today
Alexis Hein-Nutz, the off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley last weekend, would have celebrated her 25th birthday today. Born in Bismark, North Dakota, Sheriff Steve Reams says it was Alexis' "childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer."
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
KRDO
Douglas County teen faces multiple charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing into house
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenager faces multiple charges after leading deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on a chase through Highlands Ranch that ended in her crashing into a house. Friday around 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call from a large gathering of people....
cpr.org
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon
CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
Pipe bomb disabled by bomb squad at Littleton Safeway
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad technicians disabled a real pipe bomb behind a Safeway grocery store Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said.
Greenwood Village officers encounter suspected bank robber fleeing
Police officers arrested a suspected bank robber Tuesday soon after a holdup at Independent Bank at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday.
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
1 killed in motorcycle crash Monday afternoon
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead on Monday afternoon. At about 2 p.m., FCPS responded to the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street for a crash involving a motorcyclist and a GMC pickup truck.
Teen could be facing several charges after crashing into home
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the teen behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a home over the weekend could be facing several charges.
State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law
Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
1310kfka.com
Weld Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered
Police cars stretched for miles from Greeley to Loveland to honor a Weld County deputy, killed in the line of duty. The life of Alexis Hein-Nutz was celebrated Saturday as loved ones called her a “vibrant” and “hardworking” officer, who would “do anything for anyone” and someone who died far too soon. Hein-Nutz was on her motorcycle last week when she was struck and killed on AA Street and Weld County Road 37. They called her death — two days before her 25th birthday — “senseless” and tragic. Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was captain of the junior ROTC program and participated in the Loveland Police Department Explorers Program. Suspect Norberto Garcia-Gonzales faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and careless driving; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Girl banged on school windows for help after fighting off attacker
THORNTON, Colorado — The parents of a man accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl identified him as the suspect and described him to Thornton Police as "violent and possibly having mental health issues." Diego Gettler was arrested Monday in connection with Friday's attempted abduction of a 10-year-old...
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
