golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
Beaming Tiger Woods CADDIES for his son Charlie's career-low 68 at junior Florida tournament - with 13-year-old revealing golf legend told him to 'stay patient and not look too far ahead'
Tiger Woods put down the golf clubs and picked up the bag as he caddied for his 13-year-old son in Florida over the weekend. America team captain Davis Love III revealed he'd spoken to Woods from the sixth tee during the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. But...
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
golfmagic.com
It sounds like Rickie Fowler's former caddie is desperate for a job
Rickie Fowler's former caddie Joe Skovron - who endured a tough break up with the popular PGA Tour man - says "you'd have to ask him" when pressed on whether emerging star Tom Kim wants him on the bag. At just 20 years old Kim, who won his maiden victory...
Phil Mickelson among four LIV Golf players asking to be dismissed from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major victor Phil Mickelson is among four members of the LIV Golf Series who are asking to be dismissed as plaintiffs from the breakaway league's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the other LIV Golf defectors are Taylor Gooch, Ian...
Some match play, some stroke play and a $50M purse: LIV Golf announces format for upcoming Team Championship in Miami
On Tuesday, the LIV Golf Series announced the format for its upcoming Team Championship scheduled for October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The event will consist of both match play and stroke play and teams will play for a $50 million purse. “This has been...
GolfWRX
TOUR REPORT: Presidents Cup gear recap, starring Scottie Scheffler’s custom Nike TW USA shoes
Welcome to the 2022 Presidents Cup Tour Report, where we recap all of the custom gear we spotted this week at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. With national pride on the line, the United States and International teams both brought the heat when it came to custom apparel and equipment. As always, GolfWRX photographer Greg Moore, and myself, Tour Reporter Andrew Tursky, were on site taking photos of all the equipment, and speaking to players about their clubs to get their insights.
Golf Digest
With second LPGA Tour win, Atthaya Thitikul solidifies herself as Thailand’s next great golfer
For the last half a decade or so, the Jutanugarn sisters have been the standout Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. Ariya reached World No. 1 in 2017, and both she and her sister, Moriya, have won multiple times on the LPGA. But neither Jutanugarn has won since 2021. Taking...
'Tears of joy': Danielle Kang comes up short in playoff not long after returning to LPGA following diagnosis of a tumor on her spine
Nearly four months ago, Danielle Kang revealed at the U.S. Women’s Open she had a tumor on her spine. She took time off for testing and returned to action at the CP Women’s Open in late August, telling reporters that she’d rather keep the details of the process and her health within the team.
Centre Daily
Golf.com
New LPGA event coming to New York City area with novel format (and star host)
A new LPGA tournament is coming to the New York City area — with a creative twist. The newly announced Mizuho Americas Open will make its debut May 29-June 4, 2023, at a high-profile venue — Liberty National Golf Club, in Jersey City, N.J. — and with a high-profile host: recently retired LPGA star and Mizuho brand ambassador Michelle Wie West.
theScore
LIV Golf reveals Team Championship format
We finally know the Team Championship format for LIV Golf's season finale - just a month before it begins. The Saudi-backed league announced its Team Championship will feature three rounds - two days of match play and a final day of stroke play - to decide the winning group. The...
