ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf

Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Beaming Tiger Woods CADDIES for his son Charlie's career-low 68 at junior Florida tournament - with 13-year-old revealing golf legend told him to 'stay patient and not look too far ahead'

Tiger Woods put down the golf clubs and picked up the bag as he caddied for his 13-year-old son in Florida over the weekend. America team captain Davis Love III revealed he'd spoken to Woods from the sixth tee during the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. But...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad

The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

It sounds like Rickie Fowler's former caddie is desperate for a job

Rickie Fowler's former caddie Joe Skovron - who endured a tough break up with the popular PGA Tour man - says "you'd have to ask him" when pressed on whether emerging star Tom Kim wants him on the bag. At just 20 years old Kim, who won his maiden victory...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Presidents Cup#Pov#Bad Mojo#The Fortinent Challenge#Congress#Abg Si Llc
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Presidents Cup gear recap, starring Scottie Scheffler’s custom Nike TW USA shoes

Welcome to the 2022 Presidents Cup Tour Report, where we recap all of the custom gear we spotted this week at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. With national pride on the line, the United States and International teams both brought the heat when it came to custom apparel and equipment. As always, GolfWRX photographer Greg Moore, and myself, Tour Reporter Andrew Tursky, were on site taking photos of all the equipment, and speaking to players about their clubs to get their insights.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

New LPGA event coming to New York City area with novel format (and star host)

A new LPGA tournament is coming to the New York City area — with a creative twist. The newly announced Mizuho Americas Open will make its debut May 29-June 4, 2023, at a high-profile venue — Liberty National Golf Club, in Jersey City, N.J. — and with a high-profile host: recently retired LPGA star and Mizuho brand ambassador Michelle Wie West.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theScore

LIV Golf reveals Team Championship format

We finally know the Team Championship format for LIV Golf's season finale - just a month before it begins. The Saudi-backed league announced its Team Championship will feature three rounds - two days of match play and a final day of stroke play - to decide the winning group. The...
GOLF
Centre Daily

These 10 UFC veterans are in MMA and kickboxing action Sept. 28-Oct. 1

The UFC is back in action for another event at in Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night 211 featuring MacKenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan. Outside of Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex, there are a number of veterans of the promotion competing across the globe in MMA and kickboxing. Whether they are trying to fight their way back to the big stage of the world MMA leader or solidify themselves as a staple of their current promotions, these UFC veterans will be looking to get their hand raised this weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy