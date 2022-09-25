ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Chris Klieman looks ahead at Texas Tech game

| Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats prepare to face Texas Tech on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State’s Game at Iowa State Set for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KU is ranked just outside the top 25

A 4-0 start put Kansas atop the others receiving votes pile in The Associated Press college football poll, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Little Apple Post

Sorghum researchers at K-State receive $2M grant

MANHATTAN - Researchers at Kansas State University will be modernizing recommendations on how nitrogen is applied to sorghum in a three-state area, thanks to a $2 million grant they recently received. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter Tomlinson says the $2 million grant is part of a $65...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Brent Venables
Little Apple Post

Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Play#Big 12#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#K State#Sooners#Martinez Co
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD LEE COATES, 52, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $1,500. CRYSTAL RAE FRANCIS, 39,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy