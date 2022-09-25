Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Klieman looks ahead at Texas Tech game
| Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats prepare to face Texas Tech on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
K-State’s Martinez, Savage Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Helping lead Kansas State to a 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night, quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and safety Kobe Savage has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
K-State’s Game at Iowa State Set for Night Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
KU is ranked just outside the top 25
A 4-0 start put Kansas atop the others receiving votes pile in The Associated Press college football poll, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sorghum researchers at K-State receive $2M grant
MANHATTAN - Researchers at Kansas State University will be modernizing recommendations on how nitrogen is applied to sorghum in a three-state area, thanks to a $2 million grant they recently received. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter Tomlinson says the $2 million grant is part of a $65...
Kan. woman faces 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
KHP: Wamego woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. child injured in pedestrian accident
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
No injuries after ambulance accident in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance as involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riley County Arrest Report September 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD LEE COATES, 52, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $1,500. CRYSTAL RAE FRANCIS, 39,...
MISSING: Wamego Police Department searching for 17-year-old female
WAMEGO - According to a post made by the Wamego Police Department (WPD) on Facebook, 17-year-old, Sarah White left her home in Wamego several days ago and has not returned home. WPD says it is believed that Sarah is in the Manhattan, Kansas area. If you have information about Sarah's...
Man guilty of killing KC attorney who won judgement against him
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting and killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a multi-million judgment against him in a civil lawsuit. A Jackson County jury deliberated about two hours before finding David Jungerman, of Raytown, guilty of first-degree murder and...
🎥: Hundreds gather for 10th annual Praisefest in Manhattan
Flint Hills Praisefest returned to Cico Park to celebrate the 10th year of the area's largest, free Christian music festival. The three day long festival kicked off on Friday, with volunteer packaging more than 101,000 meals. On Saturday, crowds gathered throughout the afternoon to listen to local and regional Christian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
🎥: 'Plates & Pours' brings tasting tour to Downtown Manhattan
Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown returns to Downtown Manhattan on October 4th. This year's event is a premium culinary experience, and your ticket gives you access to exclusive food and beverages at 13 Downtown Manhattan businesses. Attendees must check in and receive their passport at 409 Poyntz...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
RCPD: Woman's purse containing $862 taken from unlocked car
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft of cash from a car in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 70 block of John Pride Lane. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 51-year-old woman reported her unlocked...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0