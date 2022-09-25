Read full article on original website
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
whcuradio.com
State Police deploys 50 troopers to Puerto Rico
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — 50 New York State Troopers are in Puerto Rico helping with traffic control after Hurricane Fiona severely damaged their electric grid. Over 780-thousand people still have no power. In addition to traffic control the 50 troopers will assist in other law enforcement missions as needed. They’re joined by 69 troopers from New Jersey, and another 50 New York troopers will head to Puerto Rico in the next few weeks.
gcaptain.com
Calls for Puerto Rico Jones Act Waivers Grow Louder
With Hurricane Fiona’s path of destruction in Puerto Rico, there are growing calls to waive Jones Act requirements that would allow foreign-flagged ships to deliver supplies between the U.S. mainland and the U.S. Commonwealth. Today, Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Twitter that he has called on Secretary...
Tiempo: Fiona devastates Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic; 1st Latino DOC commissioner stops by
In this episode of Tiempo, we're updating the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona and also chatting with New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina.
New Jersey’s dry conditions may be key in protecting state from Hurricane Ian
The exact impact Hurricane Ian may have on New Jersey is still not clear, but the Garden State may be spared some of the more devastating effects.
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey State Police land in Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recovery
A contingent of New York and New Jersey State Police members landed in Puerto Rico on Saturday to assist with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. 69 New Jersey State Troopers and a contingent of New York State Troopers will participate in a mission primarily focusing on humanitarian aid.
nyspnews.com
State Troopers headed to Puerto Rico for relief mission
State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen and Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today announced that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left this morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
12 storm surge gates: Army Corps proposes $52 billion barriers for New York-New Jersey waterways
A conceptual rendering of the Arthur Kill Storm Surge Barrier, from the new HATS report. Image courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The 14-year construction project would dramatically reshape New York City’s waterfront and be one of the largest infrastructure projects in the area's history. [ more › ]
travellemming.com
21 Best Puerto Rican Drinks to Try (By a Local)
When you think of Puerto Rican drinks, the infamous piña colada is probably the first one that comes to mind. But in truth, Puerto Rico has dozens of drinks and cocktails on offer, and trying them is one of the best things to do in Puerto Rico. I’m a...
NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?
Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19. Adams is bracing for a "financial typhoon" whose impact is impossible to predict. An array of uncertainties threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery and drive up the city’s budget shortfalls in the coming years. [ more › ]
Power & Politics Full Show: Responding to Hurricane Fiona’s fury; the future of Rikers Island
Kurt Semder welcomes Rep. Nydia Velazquez to discuss the issues the island faces.
essexnewsdaily.com
Baraka appoints Crystal Rosa as communications director
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 20 that Crystal Rosa has been appointed communications director for the city of Newark. Rosa has been serving as the city’s press secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so. “Ms. Rosa has been...
PhillyBite
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS STEPS UP FOR PUERTO RICO
Massachusetts residents are being asked to step up, just as they did five years ago, to help their fellow Americans in Puerto Rico. The Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund raised more than $4 million after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. But government dysfunction, and the immense structural damage from the storm, allowed many of the donated goods to go to waste.
nypressnews.com
California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits
GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
abc7ny.com
Hurricane Ian latest path: Category 3 storm latest track continues toward Florida
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane and made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday on a track to hit Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center defines a major hurricane as a Category 3 storm or higher, meaning maximum sustained...
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
