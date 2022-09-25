Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura in Round 2 at Super RIZIN (Video)
Floyd Mayweather picked up another exhibition victory at Super RIZIN. Mayweather took on MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This bout was scheduled for three rounds, but Mayweather only needed two. He scored a knockout victory over Asakura in the second stanza.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
MMA Fighting
Roundtable: Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time?
Few would question the greatness of Jose Aldo. Where he ranks on the list of all-time greats is another debate entirely. This past weekend, the UFC’s longest-reigning featherweight champion and top-10 bantamweight contender announced his retirement from MMA competition, ending an 18-year career that included 11 championship bout victories, an absurd 25 wins in his first 26 pro outings, and wins over countless marquee names including Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar, and Chad Mendes.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
Watch: Convicted Rapist Alexander Emelianenko Knocked Out 13-Seconds Into Fight Against Viacheslav Datsik
Alexander Emelianenko, the brother of heavyweight mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko suffered a brutal 13-second against Viacheslav Datsik in a fight that would only take place in Russian. Promoted by Hardcore Boxing, the two controversial fighters came out and moments later, it was all over. Datsik immediately put pressure...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more
Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
Conor McGregor is the lone fighter on the active UFC roster to not be tested by USADA in 2022
It appears Conor McGregor is the only active UFC fighter who has not been tested by USADA this year. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter did some digging into the USADA testing database and discovered that McGregor stands alone in terms of active UFC fighters who have yet to be tested in 2022.
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
MMA Fighting
Video: Thor Silva, son of Wanderlei, wins amateur MMA debut with first-round knockout
Thor Silva has taken the first step to following in his father’s legendary footsteps. Silva, the 19-year-old son of MMA icon Wanderlei Silva, won his amateur MMA debut on Sunday at Fight Music Show 2, which took place at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. With his father...
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: Title shot justified after Dominick Cruz finish, but Henry Cejudo can ‘get it’
Marlon Vera believes he could get a title fight next. In August, Vera scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. The win was Vera’s fourth in a row and put him on the precipice of a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division — and according to “Chito” it could have been enough to seal the deal.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker says third Israel Adesanya fight will ‘definitely’ happen, clarifies ‘most dangerous man’ comment
Robert Whittaker isn’t done chasing Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” lost in a middleweight championship rematch to Adesanya at UFC 271 this past February, but bounced back in a big way at UFC Paris with a one-sided unanimous decision win over top contender Marvin Vettori. It was the 13th win in his past 15 fights for Whittaker — currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — whose only losses during that stretch have come to “The Last Stylebender.”
Scott Coker clarifies previous comments about Bellator being in “dialogue” with Nate Diaz
Bellator President Scott Coker has cleared the air on the extent of his “dialogue” with Nate Diaz. Coker recently turned some heads when he told reporters that he was in communication with Diaz. The Stockton native has fought out of his UFC contract and he revealed his plan to fight outside of the promotion for a little while, but he vowed to eventually return.
mmanews.com
Floyd Mayweather’s Casual Reaction To Bodyguard’s KO Loss
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have an attitude of indifference to his bodyguard Jizzy Mack getting brutally knocked out at Rizin 38. Mayweather returned to exhibition boxing on Sunday in a matchup against RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38. He looked to continue his winning ways in the ring despite being past his physical prime at 45 years old.
Sean O’Malley is oozing confidence ahead of his UFC 280 showdown with Petr Yan: “I’ll be surprised if I get hit once”
Sean O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence ahead of the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. O’Malley is set to collide with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan. The action will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 280 on October 22.
Noboyuki Sakakibara apologizes after “vile individual” disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN
Noboyuki Sakakibara is apologizing after ‘vile individual’ disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN. Super RIZIN featured Floyd Mayweather’s return to Japan to fight Mikuru Asakura on Saturday September 24th at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama. The result was Mayweather knocking out Mikuru Asakura in the second...
Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy
Maryna Moroz has announced that she is the first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy as her rise to prominence continues. After going 3-3 in her first six fights with the promotion, with a lot of time out between appearances, Maryna Moroz made the move back to flyweight in 2019 where she beat Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision. That was followed up by an impressive victory over Mayra Bueno Silva on the infamous UFC Brasilia card in 2020, before two years went by without her stepping foot inside the Octagon.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
