UFC

mmanews.com

Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d

While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Roundtable: Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time?

Few would question the greatness of Jose Aldo. Where he ranks on the list of all-time greats is another debate entirely. This past weekend, the UFC’s longest-reigning featherweight champion and top-10 bantamweight contender announced his retirement from MMA competition, ending an 18-year career that included 11 championship bout victories, an absurd 25 wins in his first 26 pro outings, and wins over countless marquee names including Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar, and Chad Mendes.
UFC
Israel Adesanya
MMA Fighting

UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more

Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
UFC
ESPN

Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Marlon Vera: Title shot justified after Dominick Cruz finish, but Henry Cejudo can ‘get it’

Marlon Vera believes he could get a title fight next. In August, Vera scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. The win was Vera’s fourth in a row and put him on the precipice of a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division — and according to “Chito” it could have been enough to seal the deal.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Robert Whittaker says third Israel Adesanya fight will ‘definitely’ happen, clarifies ‘most dangerous man’ comment

Robert Whittaker isn’t done chasing Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” lost in a middleweight championship rematch to Adesanya at UFC 271 this past February, but bounced back in a big way at UFC Paris with a one-sided unanimous decision win over top contender Marvin Vettori. It was the 13th win in his past 15 fights for Whittaker — currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — whose only losses during that stretch have come to “The Last Stylebender.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker clarifies previous comments about Bellator being in “dialogue” with Nate Diaz

Bellator President Scott Coker has cleared the air on the extent of his “dialogue” with Nate Diaz. Coker recently turned some heads when he told reporters that he was in communication with Diaz. The Stockton native has fought out of his UFC contract and he revealed his plan to fight outside of the promotion for a little while, but he vowed to eventually return.
UFC
mmanews.com

Floyd Mayweather’s Casual Reaction To Bodyguard’s KO Loss

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have an attitude of indifference to his bodyguard Jizzy Mack getting brutally knocked out at Rizin 38. Mayweather returned to exhibition boxing on Sunday in a matchup against RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38. He looked to continue his winning ways in the ring despite being past his physical prime at 45 years old.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy

Maryna Moroz has announced that she is the first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy as her rise to prominence continues. After going 3-3 in her first six fights with the promotion, with a lot of time out between appearances, Maryna Moroz made the move back to flyweight in 2019 where she beat Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision. That was followed up by an impressive victory over Mayra Bueno Silva on the infamous UFC Brasilia card in 2020, before two years went by without her stepping foot inside the Octagon.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

