23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Essence
Shaquille O'Neal Won't Speak On Ime Udoka Situation Because 'I Was A Serial Cheater'
He's not interested in being the pot calling the kettle black: "I am going to step down from this conversation." Last week, news broke that Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics and Nia Long’s longtime fiancé, had an improper relationship with a coworker. As a result, he was suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-2023 season.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook
LeBron James was asked about Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers media day.
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Steph Curry Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's High Praise
Steph appreciates Giannis saying he is the game's best player
Shaquille O'Neal's 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' destruction fueled by sugar, cursing Charles Barkley
Shaq destroyed counters and is a force for good in "Secret Celebrity Renovations." What we learn, and what's up with the deep hot tub love?
Shaq denies Ben Simmons’ claims about him ignoring mental health struggles
Shaquille O’Neal replied to Ben Simmons’ criticism of him abandoning the LSU brotherhood and being unsupportive of his mental health struggles. The NBA season is almost here, and Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons are doing a great job table-setting some early fall drama for us. Simmons, after...
Centre Daily
Keeping cool amid Adam Levine’s cheating scandal, Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency
Maroon 5, that upcoming Las Vegas residency of yours is absurd. Just a week after frontman Adam Levine was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving Instagram model Sumner Stroh and other women, Maroon 5 announced its performing plans for 2023. On Tuesday, the pop band shared in matching Instagram and...
Centre Daily
OKC Thunder: Locker Room Buy-in High Despite Outside Noise and Continued Rebuild
The outside noise is loud around Oklahoma City and the franchise. Rumors of uneasiness among star players and possible rebuild altering trades have swirled for weeks prior to the opening of training camp. On Monday the Thunder held their annual media day to officially open training camp. OKC players shut...
Yardbarker
LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend
For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
Official League Partners With NBA Paint For Hats Inspired By Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo & More
Seventeen days stand between hoop fans and the first preseason game of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Following an offseason that included high-profile Drew League games, flashy free agent pickups and the emergence of rising stars, excitement has built up around the league. To get fans ready for what is to...
Centre Daily
Harry Styles’ song ‘As It Was’ sets new record with another chart-topping week
It’s a new record for Harry Styles. The pop superstar’s smash hit “As It Was” recorded its 15th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart — making him the first British artist to have a No. 1 hit in the U.S. for that long.
Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic
An interesting report about Draymond's future desires.
