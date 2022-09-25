Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Amenable To New Role In L.A. If Needed
In the face of trade scuttlebutt, the Lakers point guard seems even-keeled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. They had been expected to compete for a title, but they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.
RELATED PEOPLE
lakersnation.com
Lakers Media Day: Rob Pelinka Provides Early Injury Report, Says Kendrick Nunn Fully Cleared
One of the biggest issues last season for the Los Angeles Lakers was staying healthy. Obviously, Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed a large chunk of the season, while guard Kendrick Nunn, who was expected to be a big part of things, wound up missing the entire season. While...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reveal coaching staff around LeBron James, Darvin Ham
On the first day of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers finally revealed everybody who will be working alongside Darvin Ham and coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (maybe) for the 2022-23 season. Neither Ham nor Rob Pelinka addressed the coaching staff at Media Day. At his introductory...
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
There's no question of the impact Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has had all season long and being arguably the best shortstop in the league. Turner is currently on a one-year contract and is set to make big money this off-season with one team in the NL East that could make a serious push.
Centre Daily
OKC Thunder: Locker Room Buy-in High Despite Outside Noise and Continued Rebuild
The outside noise is loud around Oklahoma City and the franchise. Rumors of uneasiness among star players and possible rebuild altering trades have swirled for weeks prior to the opening of training camp. On Monday the Thunder held their annual media day to officially open training camp. OKC players shut...
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder's Key Offseason Talks With LeBron James
The returning Lakers point guard had talked with L.A. for three months prior to his deal becoming official.
Centre Daily
After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons’ Patience
It was 4th-and-18, and the Atlanta Falcons defense needed to make one more play to get the team its first win of the season. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, was forced to evade the pocket following pressure from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and uncorked a bullet towards receiver Tyler Lockett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Centre Daily
O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season
Can A.D. get back to his All-NBA ways with a fresh ethos?
Massive News About Lonzo Ball's Injury
On Tuesday, Lonzo Ball met with the media. The former UCLA star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls over five seasons in the NBA.
Comments / 0