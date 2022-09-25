ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. They had been expected to compete for a title, but they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers reveal coaching staff around LeBron James, Darvin Ham

On the first day of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers finally revealed everybody who will be working alongside Darvin Ham and coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (maybe) for the 2022-23 season. Neither Ham nor Rob Pelinka addressed the coaching staff at Media Day. At his introductory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla

The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons’ Patience

It was 4th-and-18, and the Atlanta Falcons defense needed to make one more play to get the team its first win of the season. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, was forced to evade the pocket following pressure from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and uncorked a bullet towards receiver Tyler Lockett.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

O’Donnell Earns Rare Special Teams Award for Packers Punter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a decade, a Green Bay Packers punter was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Pat O’Donnell earned that honor on Wednesday for his work in the Week 3 victory at Tampa Bay. O’Donnell punted seven times against...
GREEN BAY, WI

