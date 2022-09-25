Read full article on original website
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
College Football AP Top 25 for Week 5 Released
Two teams plummeted out of the top 10, allowing a handful of other programs to fill the void.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 announced
College football paid a visit to Upset City again on Saturday with a half dozen teams in the top 25 rankings taking the L over the weekend. That means some more movement in the official polls going into next weekend's Week 5 action across the country, especially in the top 10, as teams open up ...
Hurricane Ian updates: Storm about to make landfall in Florida, path moves to NC mountains
Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall in Florida. Could bring life-threatening storm surge before hitting North Carolina mountains this weekend.
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
247Sports
College football national championship odds updated in Week 5: Tennessee, Clemson surge
We are nearing the halfway mark of the regular season and the College Football Playoff picture, while fuzzy, is beginning to materialize at the top of the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Caesars Sportsbook has updated its college football national championship odds heading into Week 5 and there is a few noticeable changes within the top 10 coming off convincing performances.
College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next for Week 5
College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next for Week 5Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule 25. Kansas State (3-1). Another statement win over OU gets the Wildcats in the top 25 rankings after Adrian Martinez ran all over the Sooners ...
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit releases top six after Week 4: Georgia stays No. 1
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top six after a thrilling Week 4 of college football. Things were more difficult for Georgia than it would have liked, but UGA won 39-22 over Kent State. Alabama and Ohio State both rolled to victories. But results were somewhat more chaotic after that. Michigan, Clemson, USC and Kentucky won close games. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, and Arkansas lost to Texas A&M. In the headliner, Tennessee took down Florida in Knoxville, 38-33.
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI rankings entering Week 5
College football rankings are getting updated entering Week 5 of the college football season, and ESPN’s FPI has updated its top 25 system following Week 4. In particular, teams from the B1G provided some interesting results. Ohio State (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 4) remain high on the list but a couple of other programs made the top-25 cut.
AthlonSports.com
Associated Press Announces Update To College Football Top 25 Poll After Accidental 'Misfire'
An error was made by one of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll voters this last weekend. An updated top 25 poll has been released as a result. Thomas Murphy, a voter for the AP Top 25, made an accidental mistake in his Week 5 votes. He put North Carolina at No. 17, instead of NC State. The Wolfpack checked in at 18. He accidentally left out Oregon.
AP College Football Voter Apologizes For Making Mistake in Poll
The error was negligible, as it didn’t result in a reshuffling of teams in the poll.
Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State
Where do the Bulldogs rank in the AP?
Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
It wasn’t a pretty win for Michigan football in Week 4, as the Wolverines took down the Maryland Terrapins, 34-27. But the maize and blue weren’t alone in the ugly win category on Saturday. Georgia merely beat Kent State, 39-22. Clemson held on for dear life against Wake...
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans one of 4 Pac-12 teams inside top 15 of college football rankings
The latest Associated Press college football Top 25 poll was released Sunday morning and the media voters gave some love to the Pac-12. For the first time this season the Pac-12 has four teams inside the top 15 college football teams in the country. Led by No. 6 USC, the Pac-12 has more ...
ESPN
Tennessee, NC State end top-10 droughts in AP college football poll
And NC State broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.
Power 5 Hot Seats: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin vaults to top
A trio of Power 5 football coaches have already lost their jobs and the calendar hasn’t hit October. With Scott
