Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Children released from the hospital after exposure to chlorine at YMCA Flowood pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The children hospitalized Sunday after chlorine exposure at the Flowood YMCA have been released. Monday, the small therapy pool where the incident occurred remained closed. A birthday pool party at the Flowood YMCA took a frightening turn when 12 children began coughing and had to be...
WAPT
Several children hospitalized after issue at YMCA pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. — Several children were hospitalized after swimming at the pool at the Flowood YMCA. At least 12 children between second and fourth grade were affected, according to a YMCA official. Flowood police said the children were at a birthday party when they began coughing and had a...
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
Faulty pool equipment turns child’s birthday party into medical emergency
A dozen children swimming at a birthday party at a Mississippi YMCA had to be hospitalized Sunday after pool equipment apparently malfunctioned and left uncirculated chlorine fumes in the air. WLBT-TV reported that Flowood police received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday and the caller said the children were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday
A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24. Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
WLBT
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game. His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop....
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
vicksburgnews.com
Rollover with entrapment reported on 61S
A rollover with possible entrapment was reported on Highway 61 South just after 8 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned off Highway 61 South near Kirkland Road. First responders quickly arrived on the scene and were able to evacuate the driver from the vehicle. The driver appeared to be responsive but complained of back pain and was transported for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Man arrested for business burglary in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for business burglary in Jackson on Tuesday. JPD says Jatavis Harris, 23, was caught stealing items inside the Super Mart on North State Street at 2:30 a.m. According to JPD, Harris fled on foot but was caught by a JPD Precinct Four...
Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
WJTV.com
Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking...
WAPT
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the American Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Comments / 0