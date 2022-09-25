ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

No movement for Clemson in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeH49_0i9s7Y3700

The latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll released Sunday with Swinney and this Clemson team staying put after their 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest,

The undefeated Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) remain the ranked the No.5 team in the country after Week 4. Clemson’s next opponent who they will host for ESPN’s College GameDay, NC State, moved up to No.10 in the country.

The ACC is becoming represented well in the Coaches Poll, with three new teams joining the top 25 in No.22 Florida State, No.24 Pittsburgh and No.25 Syracuse. The ACC now has six teams ranked in USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, which is a great look for the conference.

Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34)
2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26)
3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4)
4 Michigan 4-0 1,379
5 Clemson 4-0 1,339
6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1
7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1
8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1
9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3
10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1
11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2
12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3
13 Utah 3-1 822 +1
14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3
15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3
16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10
17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3
18 Washington 4-0 539 +6
19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9
20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3
21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5
22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5
23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9
24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2
25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

List

Twitter reacts: Clemson vs. NC State College GameDay news

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wswca_0i9s7Y3700

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

"A Town Divided" as Alabama and Clemson played the 2015 title game-- a 40th anniversary APR encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio has been on the air since 1982. We’re observing our fortieth anniversary with encore airings of some of our best coverage over the years. One example is this story from 2015. The Alabama Crimson Tide was gearing up to play Clemson for the college football championship. Former APR reporter MacKenzie Bates headed to city of Pelham, where loyalties were divided leading up that year’s title game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
Utah State
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
seminoles.com

Soccer Gets Seventh Win With 3-1 Win Over No. 14 Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (7-0-2) defeated No. 14 Clemson (5-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The 3-1 win capped off the Seminoles’ ACC home opening weekend and improved their ACC record to 3-0. The Seminoles’ unbeaten streak grows to 18, taking the spot as the second longest in school history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#College Gameday#Oklahoma State#Wake Forest#Tigers#Espn#Acc#Florida State#Rank Team Record Points#Texas A M#Syracuse#Nc State College Gameday
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy