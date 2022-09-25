No movement for Clemson in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll released Sunday with Swinney and this Clemson team staying put after their 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest,

The undefeated Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) remain the ranked the No.5 team in the country after Week 4. Clemson’s next opponent who they will host for ESPN’s College GameDay, NC State, moved up to No.10 in the country.

The ACC is becoming represented well in the Coaches Poll, with three new teams joining the top 25 in No.22 Florida State, No.24 Pittsburgh and No.25 Syracuse. The ACC now has six teams ranked in USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, which is a great look for the conference.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

