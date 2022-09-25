App to service as all-in-one place for Devils fans, Prudential Center events, and Black and Red Member headquarters. The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today the launch of their new Mobile App: NJ Devils + Prudential Center. The app will house all New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center news and information and will serve as a personalized headquarters for Devils' Black and Red Season Ticket Members. The Devils will stream their first preseason game in the app on Monday, September 26 at 7 PM ET when the Devils travel to Montreal to face off against the Canadiens. The app will be the preferred method for fans to access tickets to New Jersey Devils games and all Prudential Center events. To download the app and learn more, visit newjerseydevils.com/app.

