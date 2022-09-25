Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
Peter Mahovlich recalls gesture of sportsmanship at 1972 Summit Series
Forward gave Soviet goalie Tretiak stick tap on pads following Canada's tournament-clinching goal. Over 28 days in September in 1972, during 480 minutes of Summit Series hockey that changed the game forever, it is maybe three seconds. Team Canada players are mobbing Game 8 hero Paul Henderson on the rink...
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NHL
'I'LL BE READY'
Vladar looking to take his game to another level this year. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees this Wednesday. That's positively scorching, around these parts, this close to October. Even then, Dan Vladar might have to bundle up after what he and his...
NHL
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are 1-0-0 in the preseason to date. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The radio broadcast of the game, with Tim Saunders and Steve Coates on the call, will be on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Sharks Team Up With Volta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League announced today a strategic collaboration with Volta Inc. ("Volta"), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company, to install EV charging at both SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) and Sharks Ice at San Jose (@s4a_ice).
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
NHL
New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center Launch New Mobile App
App to service as all-in-one place for Devils fans, Prudential Center events, and Black and Red Member headquarters. The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today the launch of their new Mobile App: NJ Devils + Prudential Center. The app will house all New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center news and information and will serve as a personalized headquarters for Devils' Black and Red Season Ticket Members. The Devils will stream their first preseason game in the app on Monday, September 26 at 7 PM ET when the Devils travel to Montreal to face off against the Canadiens. The app will be the preferred method for fans to access tickets to New Jersey Devils games and all Prudential Center events. To download the app and learn more, visit newjerseydevils.com/app.
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
NHL
Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers (x2) Preview
Nashville Hosts Florida for Exhibition Doubleheader to Kick Off 2022 Preseason Schedule. The Predators will get their first taste of game action ahead of the 2022-23 season with not one, but two exhibition games against the Florida Panthers Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The contests, set for 3 p.m. and 7...
NHL
Notebook: Schedule Talk & Stromwall's Second Chance
RALEIGH, NC. - On-ice sessions at Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp began on Thursday, but just as quickly as they started, the next benchmarks followed shortly behind. Sunday morning the team made its first roster reduction, assigning prospects Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior clubs for the upcoming season.
NHL
Tavares out for start of season for Maple Leafs with oblique injury
TORONTO -- John Tavares will be out for the start of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of an oblique injury. The center is expected to be sidelined at least three weeks. The Maple Leafs open the season at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12, and that timeline could keep him out at least four games.
NHL
Afanasyev, Evangelista Making the Most of Time at Preds Training Camp
Making it into the NHL is no easy task. Of the 36 skaters invited to Predators Development Camp in July, a slimmed-down group of 23 made it back for Rookie Camp, and an even smaller group to the Predators main training camp. Among them is forward Egor Afanasyev, who stepped...
