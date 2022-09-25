Read full article on original website
Mahtomedi football players embrace their differences and turn them into strengths on and off the field
MAHTOMEDI, Minnesota — "Mahtomedi breeds very good athletes," explained J.P. Johnson, matter-of-factly. The senior high school football team captain is the latest nominee for Communities that KARE. Johnson is used to the spotlight as the Zephyr's offensive guard and defensive tackle. But, Johnson's light shines brighter as a role...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls soccer ends game in a tie
Red Wing needed overtime to break a tie with Waseca on Monday. Neither team scored after regulation and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Each team scored a goal in the first and second half. Kayla Radtke and Sophia Rahn each had a goal for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Lillie Sonju recorded assists. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made 10 saves.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys soccer ties Waseca
The Red Wing boys soccer team ended its Monday evening game in a 1-1 tie with Waseca. Samuel Noser scored for the Wingers and was assisted by Jay Dee Rivera. The Wingers put 14 shots on net. Winger goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made six saves. Red Wing has a week-long break...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys soccer: Sept. 26
Alex Oliver and Thomas Brand led Lake City to a 4-1 win over PEM. Oliver and Brand each scored and assisted on each other's goals. Brand added another goal, unassisted, while Eli Miller added the fourth Tiger goal on a penalty kick.
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
fox9.com
Gophers debut in college football polls after beating Michigan State
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is ranked in the top-25 for the first time in nearly two years after the Gophers pounded Michigan State, 34-7, in East Lansing on Saturday. The Gophers improved to 4-0 on the season, and have out-scored their four opponents by a combined...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
ADM celebrates 120 years in Red Wing
When driving into Red Wing on the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor or cruising down the Great River Road, people pass ADM’s facility that has been a constant in the community for decades. ADM is celebrating 120 years in Red Wing this month. They recently declared Sept. 30 as ADM...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Chanhassen, Minnesota
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting
Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
On first day of school, state trooper escorts kindergartener whose life he helped save five years earlier
WAYZATA, Minn. — Elise Lonsbury had everything set for her first day of kindergarten. But Elise’s first-day-of-school list was likely the only one that included a state trooper. “Five years ago, I would have never guessed that we'd be doing this,” Lt. Paul Stricker of the Minnesota State...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Arlene Freewalt
Arlene Marie Feewalt, 79, of Red Wing, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Cannon Rivers Senior Living in Cannon Falls. She was born July 29, 1943, in Plum City, Wisconsin, to Woodrow and Ruth (Lindh) Gustafson and graduated from Ellsworth High School. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, graduating in 1966. On August 6, 1966, she was united in marriage to Gary Freewalt in Hayward, Wisconsin. Gary passed away in 1976. Arlene worked as a speech therapist for 43 years, working locally in Goodhue Public Schools. Arlene’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of First Covenant Church in Red Wing. She was blessed in life with her son and grandsons, whom she loved dearly and was very proud of. She is survived by her son, Joseph Freewalt of Constantia, New York; grandsons, Cameron & Jarrett Freewalt of York, PA and their mother, Buffee Freewalt; sister, Shirley (Eric) Bollin of Yorktown Heights, NY and a brother-in-law, Glen Mehrkens of Lake City; nephew, Christopher and nieces, Leslie, Annie and Karen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and sister, Mildred Mehrkens. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at First Covenant Church with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lund Covenant Cemetery. Service can be live streamed here: https://youtu.be/VuuALqMN9Ic Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
MN model shares struggle with bowel disease on social media, hoping to help others feel less alone
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Kimpton's Instagram posts look a lot different than they did six months ago. Typically, the Minneapolis-based fashion and runway model posts beautiful photos from photoshoots, adorned in sparkly dresses and gowns. On her page, you'll see a video of her walking the runway during Fashion Week Minnesota in March.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka
This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
Early voting's underway in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
