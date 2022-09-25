Arlene Marie Feewalt, 79, of Red Wing, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Cannon Rivers Senior Living in Cannon Falls. She was born July 29, 1943, in Plum City, Wisconsin, to Woodrow and Ruth (Lindh) Gustafson and graduated from Ellsworth High School. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, graduating in 1966. On August 6, 1966, she was united in marriage to Gary Freewalt in Hayward, Wisconsin. Gary passed away in 1976. Arlene worked as a speech therapist for 43 years, working locally in Goodhue Public Schools. Arlene’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of First Covenant Church in Red Wing. She was blessed in life with her son and grandsons, whom she loved dearly and was very proud of. She is survived by her son, Joseph Freewalt of Constantia, New York; grandsons, Cameron & Jarrett Freewalt of York, PA and their mother, Buffee Freewalt; sister, Shirley (Eric) Bollin of Yorktown Heights, NY and a brother-in-law, Glen Mehrkens of Lake City; nephew, Christopher and nieces, Leslie, Annie and Karen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and sister, Mildred Mehrkens. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at First Covenant Church with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lund Covenant Cemetery. Service can be live streamed here: https://youtu.be/VuuALqMN9Ic Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

