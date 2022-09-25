ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls soccer ends game in a tie

Red Wing needed overtime to break a tie with Waseca on Monday. Neither team scored after regulation and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Each team scored a goal in the first and second half. Kayla Radtke and Sophia Rahn each had a goal for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Lillie Sonju recorded assists. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made 10 saves.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers boys soccer ties Waseca

The Red Wing boys soccer team ended its Monday evening game in a 1-1 tie with Waseca. Samuel Noser scored for the Wingers and was assisted by Jay Dee Rivera. The Wingers put 14 shots on net. Winger goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made six saves. Red Wing has a week-long break...
WASECA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area boys soccer: Sept. 26

Alex Oliver and Thomas Brand led Lake City to a 4-1 win over PEM. Oliver and Brand each scored and assisted on each other's goals. Brand added another goal, unassisted, while Eli Miller added the fourth Tiger goal on a penalty kick.
LAKE CITY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

ADM celebrates 120 years in Red Wing

When driving into Red Wing on the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor or cruising down the Great River Road, people pass ADM’s facility that has been a constant in the community for decades. ADM is celebrating 120 years in Red Wing this month. They recently declared Sept. 30 as ADM...
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
Bring Me The News

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
RICHFIELD, MN
1520 The Ticket

The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester

After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Arlene Freewalt

Arlene Marie Feewalt, 79, of Red Wing, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Cannon Rivers Senior Living in Cannon Falls. She was born July 29, 1943, in Plum City, Wisconsin, to Woodrow and Ruth (Lindh) Gustafson and graduated from Ellsworth High School. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, graduating in 1966. On August 6, 1966, she was united in marriage to Gary Freewalt in Hayward, Wisconsin. Gary passed away in 1976. Arlene worked as a speech therapist for 43 years, working locally in Goodhue Public Schools. Arlene’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of First Covenant Church in Red Wing. She was blessed in life with her son and grandsons, whom she loved dearly and was very proud of. She is survived by her son, Joseph Freewalt of Constantia, New York; grandsons, Cameron & Jarrett Freewalt of York, PA and their mother, Buffee Freewalt; sister, Shirley (Eric) Bollin of Yorktown Heights, NY and a brother-in-law, Glen Mehrkens of Lake City; nephew, Christopher and nieces, Leslie, Annie and Karen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and sister, Mildred Mehrkens. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at First Covenant Church with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lund Covenant Cemetery. Service can be live streamed here: https://youtu.be/VuuALqMN9Ic Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
RED WING, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
HOPKINS, MN
idesignarch.com

Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka

This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy