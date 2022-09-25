ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent

The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury News

The Detroit Lions nearly suffered a devastating blow to their offense on Sunday, as second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his status is encouraging. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the test results for St. Brown didn't indicate that he...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Announce Significant Season-Ending Injury News

The worst was confirmed for Lions starting safety Tracy Walker on Tuesday. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter: "Lions placed S Tracy Walker on IR due to his season-ending torn Achilles. 'That’s a significant loss for multiple reasons,' HC Dan Campbell said. 'Since I walked in the door last year, he’s been all in. He’s one of our team captains this year and nobody has put in more work.'”
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor

LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
