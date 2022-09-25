Read full article on original website
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Maize n Brew
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan State, Michigan pay tribute to past coaches
As the calendar slowly turns from September to October, and Big Ten football schedules slide from nonconference walkthroughs — sorry, Nebraska — to Midwest slugfests, there’s a familiar feeling in the air. Perhaps you’ve felt it this week …. Nostalgia. Programs all over the conference are...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
MLive.com
Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent
The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
NFL World Reacts To Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury News
The Detroit Lions nearly suffered a devastating blow to their offense on Sunday, as second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the latest update on his status is encouraging. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the test results for St. Brown didn't indicate that he...
Lions Announce Significant Season-Ending Injury News
The worst was confirmed for Lions starting safety Tracy Walker on Tuesday. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter: "Lions placed S Tracy Walker on IR due to his season-ending torn Achilles. 'That’s a significant loss for multiple reasons,' HC Dan Campbell said. 'Since I walked in the door last year, he’s been all in. He’s one of our team captains this year and nobody has put in more work.'”
fox2detroit.com
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MD Bagel Fragel has more than 400 bagel and cream cheese combos
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At Ann Arbor’s MD Bagel Fragel, there are 432 different combinations of bagels and cream cheese for customers to choose from. Despite its 18 flavors of cream cheese and 24 flavors of bagel, all made in-house, MD Bagel Fragel is better known for the bread for which it’s named -- the fragel.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor
LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
