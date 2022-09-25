Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he’s ‘jealous’ of Stephen Curry, Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has already achieved so much in his career. He’s already won back-to-back MVP titles as well as an NBA championship. Nevertheless, it is clear that Giannis has no intention of resting on his laurels. In a recent press conference, Antetokounmpo reveals how motivated he remains to be...
NBC Sports
What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms
Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
On Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) revealed that he thinks Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) is the best player in the world.
Yardbarker
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
CBS Sports
Indiana Pacers 2022-23 NBA preview: Let Tyrese Haliburton cook; big decisions on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Let's get this out of the way early: The Pacers aren't going to win the NBA title this season. However, they are in a pretty good spot all things considered. They have a 22-year-old potential superstar in Tyrese Haliburton, a dynamic two-way prospect in Bennedict Mathurin and two legitimate trade assets in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Jimmy Butler Says The Miami Heat Have Championship Aspirations
Butler talks about team goals entering this season at team media day
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks were close to repeating again as NBA champions, but an injury that knocked Khris Middleton out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round led to the Bucks losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics in seven games.
Yardbarker
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
Warriors' Steph Curry: Praise from Giannis is 'not going to soften me at all'
Speaking with reporters during media day on Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Steph Curry was the best player in the world. While Antetokounmpo's comment was genuine, his reasoning behind picking Curry relied heavily upon the fact that the Warriors enter 2022-2023 as the...
Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title
PHOENIX (AP) — All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, along with freshly paid Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams, are back together for another run at an elusive NBA title. One man who apparently won’t be along on the journey — team owner Robert Sarver. The Suns met in downtown Phoenix on Monday for media day, less than a week after the embattled Sarver announced his intention to sell the team. Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million on Sept. 13 by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver’s intention to sell seemed to defuse tensions on what could have been a very awkward day — and season — for the Suns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suns SG Devin Booker Staying Humble, Focused on Season Ahead
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is staying focused amid offseason success
CBS Sports
Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch
Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
Former NBA Star Signs With New Team
Former NBA star Kenneth Faried has signed with Soles de Mexicali. Faried has played for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets over eight seasons in the NBA. The Athletic reported (earlier this month) that he had a workout with the Golden State Warriors.
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brewers Outright Jonathan Davis
The Brewers have sent Jonathan Davis outright to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. There had not been any public indication that Davis had been designated for assignment but the club evidently quietly slipped him through waivers in recent days. Davis, 30, was originally drafted...
Comments / 0