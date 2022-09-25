FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri
Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
'Back to work': Napier says UF execution, coaching can improve after loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE — Two days after his team’s season-opening win over then-No. 7 Utah, Billy Napier assumed his position behind a podium and readied himself for his weekly press conference. But before anyone asked the first-year Florida coach a question, the stoic 43-year-old grinned and offered a statement regarding...
Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset
Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
Florida football: AP Poll shows how difficult Gators schedule has been
If you are a fan of Florida football, then you are not into moral victories. Through four games the Gators are 2-2 and the new AP poll has left Florida where it started the season, unranked. But if you are looking for an encouraging sign that Billy Napier has the...
'We're not hanging our heads': Richardson remains optimistic after career day in loss to Vols
Prior to Saturday’s contest against No. 11 Tennessee, Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson had combined for 423 passing yards through the first three games of the season, an average of 141 passing yards a contest. With more than nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Florida’s eventual 38-33...
Florida football: Billy Napier’s all-in strategy nearly pays off
There is a really obnoxious car commercial on air right now where a bike instructor is screaming at his clients “Do you want some more?!?!” Florida football head coach Billy Napier took that message to heart on Saturday and reminded fans that scared money doesn’t make money.
Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates
Analyzing the skill-set of Florida Gators defensive back commit Aaron Gates.
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Billy Napier explains 2-point conversion decisions, points to his strategy in those situations
Billy Napier admitted on Monday that Florida made too many mistakes at Tennessee to win the game, and that those mistakes were too much to overcome against a team of that caliber. Napier said the Gators were prepared to compete and embraced the big stage that came with that game.
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
