ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

SEC announces start time for Florida vs. Missouri

Florida's home game against Missouri on Oct. 8 is set to get underway at noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon. The contest marks just the 12th-ever meeting between the Gators and Tigers, who lead the series 6-5. Florida will hold its annual homecoming game that day, too, making it the second time since 2018 that the Gators host Missouri for their Homecoming game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
FanSided

Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset

Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NCAA
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
645
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy