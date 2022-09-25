This man has turned California into garbage 🗑 People cannot afford nothing anymore in California people are getting thrown out of rental because of terrible rentals hikes! People America’s dream of ever buying a home 🏡 is so far fetch because high prices are for a rich person! The average working man and woman cannot afford these million dollars 💵 homes 🏡 yet they keep hiking the prices! California is killing Californians. This idiot governor has also turned California into a terrible sanctuary state. There are now so many crowed communities! Low income housing taken up by many illegal immigrants. No one is talking about all the millions of illegal immigrants here having children born here their children born here get automatic American citizenship that’s a hell of a lot added population.
Rules for thee but not for me. Remember the French Laundry Restaurant during the covid lockdown for everyone else.
Lol does anyone know any other governors that need to run tv ads asking people to move to their state? No I don’t think so, shows how great California is when you need to beg people to move here😂😂😂😂
Related
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 394