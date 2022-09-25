Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year. In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and...
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Admits He Was "Extremely Nervous" At Super Bowl Halftime Show
Following the announcement that Rihanna will headline the NFL's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Dr. Dre spoke with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden on Sunday about his experience putting together last year's event. “It made me extremely nervous,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before....
RELATED PEOPLE
Dr. Dre's advice for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: 'It is an extreme amount of pressure'
Dr. Dre had some advice for Rihanna, the NFL's next Super Bowl halftime show performer. Dre, who performed during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, admitted he's a "super fan" of the musician during an interview Sunday with Apple Music 1. "Let me tell you something, man. I actually just...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance News Prompts Fan Confusion: Is She Releasing New Music?
The past few days have been wild for music fans as the news for the highly-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show has been progressing quite quickly. Last week, it was announced that Apple Music will be replacing Pepsi as the official sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after, rumors that Taylor Swift will be performing emerged.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Tom Brady Rumors: New, Important Detail About QB’s Bahamas Trip
Multiple reports indicated that Tom Brady spent a good chunk of his 11-day training camp break in The Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Well, that might only be half-true. According to Page Six, citing a source, Brady was in The Bahamas when he spent nearly two weeks away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg Set to Drop Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’
DJ Drama and his Gangsta Grillz brand are alive and strong. With projects loading up, DJ Drama is getting ready to partner with Snoop Dogg for a special edition of the music series. Sharing a Facetime call with The Doggfather, Drama wrote, “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22.”...
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement
News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Settle "Verzuz" Lawsuit Against Triller
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz rallied a slew of hip hop heavy weights over the summer to protest Triller. Everyone from Diddy to Styles P used their platform to denounce the social-sharing app for not paying the remaining $28 million they owe Timb and Swizz for acquiring the rights to their groundbreaking Verzuz series. In March 2021, Triller announced that they would pay an undisclosed amount in cash and equity to acquire the popular social media series.
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show
Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0