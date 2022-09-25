On Monday, Alabama football started working its game plan for Arkansas. After defeating Vanderbilt for its first victory in Southeastern Conference action, the Crimson Tide will travel to Arkansas on Saturday to face the Razorbacks. Sam Pittman’s team is coming off a loss to Texas A&M, but it will be ready to challenge the Crimson Tide. Before its kickoff to the Vanderbilt matchup, Alabama had wide receivers JoJo Earle (foot), Tyler Harrell (foot), and Aaron Anderson (knee) dressed out and performing drills in pregame warmups. All three could be available for the Razorbacks, but we will see what happens. Arkansas played the Tide well in 2021, despite a 35-42 loss in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO