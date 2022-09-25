Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Time and network announced for highly anticipated Alabama-Texas A&M game
Alabama fans are excited about the decision CBS Sports made for next week. The highly anticipated matchup between Texas A&M and the Crimson Tide will be a night game. Jimbo Fisher will bring the Aggies into Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, October 1. After beating...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady
Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama starts work for SEC road test against Arkansas Razorbacks
On Monday, Alabama football started working its game plan for Arkansas. After defeating Vanderbilt for its first victory in Southeastern Conference action, the Crimson Tide will travel to Arkansas on Saturday to face the Razorbacks. Sam Pittman’s team is coming off a loss to Texas A&M, but it will be ready to challenge the Crimson Tide. Before its kickoff to the Vanderbilt matchup, Alabama had wide receivers JoJo Earle (foot), Tyler Harrell (foot), and Aaron Anderson (knee) dressed out and performing drills in pregame warmups. All three could be available for the Razorbacks, but we will see what happens. Arkansas played the Tide well in 2021, despite a 35-42 loss in Tuscaloosa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Monday practice ahead of Arkansas
Alabama football practiced in jerseys and shorts Monday ahead of its game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on what role Drew Sanders might’ve had if he stayed at Alabama
Every season Alabama sees several players enter the transfer portal as they explore other opportunities in their careers. Sometimes the writing is on the wall for certain players, but every once in a while there are some who catch people by surprise. Last season linebacker Drew Sanders entered the portal...
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien
A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
RELATED PEOPLE
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young, Alabama receivers establish rhythm in first half vs. Commodores
Bryce Young and Alabama’s wide receivers were in sync during the first half against Vanderbilt. After some issues versus Texas and Louisiana-Monroe, Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, and Traeshon Holden created separation from defenders and made plays. Young completed 20 of 28 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football opens SEC play with dominant win over Vanderbilt
Alabama football will take its 4-0 record to face Arkansas next week. The Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium to open Southeastern Conference action. Bryce Young and the receivers established a rhythm. Young completed 25 of 36 passes for 385 yards and four scores. Ja’Corey...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt
Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/24/alabama-pregame-notes-sec-opener-vanderbilt/">. Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Vanderbilt. Clark Lea brings the Commodores to Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-1 on the season. Nick Saban wants the Crimson Tide to have more ‘hateful competitors’ and gain consistency. Alabama starts its gauntlet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban provides an update on DL Byron Young following Vanderbilt win
Following Alabama’s 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and provided a few updates on the Crimson Tide’s injuries from the game. Defensive lineman Byron Young left the game against the Commodores after spending an extended period of time in the team’s...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Ryqueze McElderry paves the way for running backs
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Ryqueze McElderry is a mauler along the offensive line. Touchdown Alabama saw McElderry in action Thursday. We have highlights and instant analysis from his performance.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide dominant win over Vanderbilt
Several Alabama football fans shared their reactions to the Crimson Tide defeating Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday.
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
ABC 33/40 News
Patrons respond to concerns of overcrowded bars and restaurants on Tuscaloosa's The Strip
It's game day in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faced off against Vanderbilt on Saturday. "People are ready to celebrate. Everyone comes and it's so much fun," said University of Alabama senior Skyler Pitchell. Plenty of people were walking along The Strip on Saturday before the Crimson Tide's conference opener and many...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Comments / 0