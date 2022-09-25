ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady

Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
TROY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that

You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama starts work for SEC road test against Arkansas Razorbacks

On Monday, Alabama football started working its game plan for Arkansas. After defeating Vanderbilt for its first victory in Southeastern Conference action, the Crimson Tide will travel to Arkansas on Saturday to face the Razorbacks. Sam Pittman’s team is coming off a loss to Texas A&M, but it will be ready to challenge the Crimson Tide. Before its kickoff to the Vanderbilt matchup, Alabama had wide receivers JoJo Earle (foot), Tyler Harrell (foot), and Aaron Anderson (knee) dressed out and performing drills in pregame warmups. All three could be available for the Razorbacks, but we will see what happens. Arkansas played the Tide well in 2021, despite a 35-42 loss in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien

A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
ATLANTA, GA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Alabama receivers establish rhythm in first half vs. Commodores

Bryce Young and Alabama’s wide receivers were in sync during the first half against Vanderbilt. After some issues versus Texas and Louisiana-Monroe, Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, and Traeshon Holden created separation from defenders and made plays. Young completed 20 of 28 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football opens SEC play with dominant win over Vanderbilt

Alabama football will take its 4-0 record to face Arkansas next week. The Crimson Tide earned a 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium to open Southeastern Conference action. Bryce Young and the receivers established a rhythm. Young completed 25 of 36 passes for 385 yards and four scores. Ja’Corey...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt

Alabama’s pregame notes for SEC opener against Vanderbilt https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/24/alabama-pregame-notes-sec-opener-vanderbilt/">. Alabama opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Vanderbilt. Clark Lea brings the Commodores to Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-1 on the season. Nick Saban wants the Crimson Tide to have more ‘hateful competitors’ and gain consistency. Alabama starts its gauntlet...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Cotton Bowl#American Football#College Football#Bryant Denny Stadium
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban provides an update on DL Byron Young following Vanderbilt win

Following Alabama’s 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and provided a few updates on the Crimson Tide’s injuries from the game. Defensive lineman Byron Young left the game against the Commodores after spending an extended period of time in the team’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy