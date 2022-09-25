Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1
Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
SFGate
Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
FOX Sports
Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push
BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card...
ESPN
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The New York Yankees will cross the border and take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Monday night in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Sunday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. In 363 plate appearances this season, Maldonado has a .188 batting average with a .605 OPS,...
Kyle Wright records 20th win as Braves beat Phillies
Michael Harris II was a triple shy of the cycle, William Contreras added a homer, two singles and two RBIs
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
