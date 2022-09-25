Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Continuing our stretch of comfortable weather
We will almost have a repeat of Monday’s weather on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies all day long. You may come across a few high clouds, but the sky will be dominated by sunshine. We expect a high temperature in the upper-70s and lower-80s across southeast Nebraska. Dew points...
klkntv.com
Fall making its presence known this week
Fall will continue to make its presence known over the next couple of days, with cool mornings and warm afternoons in the forecast. Although Monday will start off on a chilly note, mostly sunny skies will help push temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon. It will be a very comfortable day outside a high near 77° in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Weekend sees temperatures change from unseasonably warm to near-normal
From Friday to Saturday afternoon, Lincoln saw almost a 30-degree temperature increase as highs got into the lower 90s. Even further to the east, several areas did see just as much if not more of a jump in warmer weather to kick off the weekend. Other than the unseasonably warm...
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
klkntv.com
Streets Alive brings people together for a day of fun outdoors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln is full of different trails for hiking and biking. The decades long event highlighted trails throughout Lincoln, showcasing the different parts of the city they go through. People were also taught the art of fencing, while they enjoyed the outdoors. “We always have a pretty fun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
klkntv.com
Lincoln breweries celebrate Craft Beer Week, say there’s no CO2 shortage here
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A carbon dioxide shortage could impact breweries across the United States, according to NPR. But Channel 8 spoke with local brewers, who say it is nothing to worry about. No shortages are affecting breweries in Lincoln, but small shortages are being seen along the East...
klkntv.com
Two arrested after separate pursuits, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested this weekend after pursuits on opposite sides of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Saturday evening, a Dodge Challenger was seen going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper later saw the vehicle going...
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln streets to expected to close for two events on Sunday, Sept. 25. Streets Alive!- Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police honor Mario Herrera with 7.5-mile march across Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees of the Lincoln Police Department walked 7.5 miles across the capital city on Saturday. And it was no easy task. Each of the 29 participants carried a 35-pound rucksack on their back and as a group, carried nearly 1,000-pounds of sandbags. The march was called the Ruck for Resiliency in Honor of Mario Herrera.
WOWT
Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
klkntv.com
1 dead following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man is dead after two vehicle accident at SW 19th St and W O St around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. A white Hyundai sedan pulled onto W O St in front of a westbound black Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
klkntv.com
Pumpkin run get’s kids moving as they run through the Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- After a few years of being stuck inside, the annual event was finally back in person on Sunday. Parents and their children took part in the run which covered much of the Haymarket to show the city just how fast they could be. “You know we love...
Comments / 0