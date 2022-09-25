Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial LifeFlight marks 40 years of treating patients in the air
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Memorial LifeFlight is marking 40 years of patient care in the air. "Our logo from 1982 has been saving time, saving lives," Cheryl Coyle, a flight nurse, said. "It's basically what we do. An ambulance in flight, basically." What You Need To Know. UMass Memorial LifeFlight...
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
‘Dude loves malls’: Actor Steve Carrell spotted shopping in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hollywood icon and Concord native Steve Carrell was spotted at a Boston area shopping mall over the weekend. Hospitality and lifestyle publicist Nicole Maffeo Russo snapped photos of “The Office” star at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton on Saturday. “Steve Carell is shopping...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
thelocalne.ws
Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school
It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
Coney Island Donating 100% of Sales on Sunday to Worcester Area Charities
WORCESTER - For the second year in a row, George's Coney Island will donate 100% of their sales from their stand at Polar Park to local charities. Sunday marks the final home game of the 2022 Worcester Red Sox season and the second annual Coney Island-WooSox fundraiser. All proceeds will...
‘The Voice’: Where you can see Worcester contestant Cara Brindisi perform
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will be making an appearance on the newest season of “The Voice.”. In a video posted on Facebook earlier in September, Brindisi said she received an email saying she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends she made this summer” on Instagram.
Dozens of cats flown to Worcester in wake of Hurricane Ian
The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
westernmassnews.com
Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state. Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.
WCVB
Why are sleep experts concerned about giving melatonin to children?
BOSTON — A national group of sleep experts is urging parents to get medical advice before giving melatonin or any other supplement to their child. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Mass General for Children, explains why.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Thumbalina
WESTFORD — Thumbalina, a 1-year-old spayed female American Longhair is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “We got a call from animal control saying someone was hoarding cats. We ended up getting 28 out of the 60 total cats that they had,” said Matthew M, a volunteer with the Lowell Human Society.
Report frames Springfield, Worcester voc-tech schools as models
Vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts and around the country should follow the lead of a pair of schools in Worcester and Springfield, which reshaped themselves from underperforming to sparkling models of success over a decade-plus period, a think tank concluded in a new report.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Should schools ban these items to improve student well-being?
Share your thoughts on banning items in schools and if it's ever a good thing. We all have different ideas about what the best education looks like for children. Between the stress of the world around them and the distractions of the Internet, it can be hard to create that optimal learning environment.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
whdh.com
A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life
BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
