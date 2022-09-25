Auburn’s trip to West Virginia for the Big 12/SEC Challenge will get started before lunch on Jan. 28, 2023. The SEC announced tipoff times and network designations for all 10 games in the annual interconference showcase, with Auburn’s matchup at West Virginia set for an 11 a.m. CT tip. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO