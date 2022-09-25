ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who is being charged with homicide after a bar shooting in Northumberland County. Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that Randy Easton, 42, was taken into custody Monday night. Police say Easton is accused of killing Joseph Rice, 33, in a shooting that occurred at […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man refuses to return stolen Harley

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly told police he would rather go to jail than give back a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dale Larue Walter, 55, is accused of taking a 1983 purple Harley Davidson shovelhead motorcycle from a woman he used to live with, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter. The woman's daughter called police on Sept. 5 to report the bike missing for her mother, over whom...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man facing forgery charges in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police search for suspect in Sunbury bar shooting

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunbury police are looking for a man they say is involved in a bar shooting that left one man dead. According to the Sunbury Police Department, on Sunday, September 25, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the Laughter’s Bar in the 100 block of South Third […]
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Murder for hire plot busted in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after investigators busted an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Luzerne County. According to the state Attorney General's Office, Fernidand Cuevas-Herida approached an undercover police officer earlier this month, saying he wanted three people killed. Officials say he provided a written plan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Head, spinal trauma identified on seven-week-child shook by mother’s boyfriend

Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say. Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show. At...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

State Police: Man impersonated officer

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A man from Snyder County is facing charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer. Investigators say earlier this month, 29-year-old Nikolas Bolig claimed to be a state trooper and stopped two people outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove. Bolig allegedly searched one person and a...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022

SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Philadelphia man indicted for alleged narcotics trafficking in Lycoming, Clinton counties

Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court. Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Fuel stolen from tractor owned by PennDOT

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say, they are looking for someone who stole 12 gallons of diesel fuel from a tractor and broke the fuel cap. According to PSP, sometime between 7:50 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, someone broke a fuel cap to a John Deere tractor […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

One dead in Luzerne County standoff

A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man wanted for robbing two banks

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County continue to search for a bank robbery suspect. Officers released surveillance photos of the suspect Monday. Investigators say the man entered the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater on Friday and handed the teller a note indicating he was robbing the place.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

