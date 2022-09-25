Read full article on original website
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3
For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
5 takeaways from the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3:. The storyline of the day heading into Week 3 was the banged up secondary the Bills have. Micah Hyde (neck) had his season come to an end on Saturday. On Sunday, Jordan Poyer (foot) was ruled out for Week 3.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving practice to Miami amid Hurricane Ian concerns
In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relocating their football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Buffalo Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes ballistic following final seconds of loss to Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills were looking to set up a game-winning field goal in a battle against the Miami Dolphins, but time ran off the clock before the ball could be snapped, leaving offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mad. Very, very mad. The Dolphins took the 21-14 lead with 10:05 left in...
Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll likely be free agent after season
"I don't think it will happen," Draymond Green said of agreeing to an extension before the season.
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14
USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
Upstate Takeover! A Complete Sea of Bills Mafia Invaded Miami this Weekend!
The Bills lost a tough game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in front of a massive gang of Bills Backers, many from Upstate NY, who literally took over the city ahead of the game. I've never been to South Beach before, but I imagine it looks much different than...
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
New York Jets: 5 takeaways from Week 3 loss to Bengals
The New York Jets crashed back to earth Sunday, losing 27-12 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets are now 1-2 after failing to build on the momentum of their thrilling comeback win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. As incredible as that win was last week, the...
