Patriots quarterback Mac Jones believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, set to undergo MRI on Monday

The New England Patriots will open up Gillette Stadium for the 2022 season when they host the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 3 showdown in Foxborough. Bill Belichick's club is coming off its first win of the season in Week 2, fending off the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road thanks to a strong performance by Nelson Agholor, who caught all six of his targets for 110 yards and a back-breaking touchdown. While New England came out victorious last Sunday, the same can't be said for the Ravens, who blew a 21-point lead to the Dolphins after Miami rattled off a 28-point fourth quarter.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO