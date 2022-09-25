ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, set to undergo MRI on Monday

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
