In the time it took you to read this, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked yet again. Sure, that is a bit of hyperbole, but it feels close to the truth. Wentz and the Commanders offense struggled with pass protection early, late, and often against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the quarterback was sacked a whopping six times over the first thirty minutes, and for a total of nine times in his meeting with his former team.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO