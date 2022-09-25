It Appears Recess Beer Garden Will Soon Gain an Outdoor Bar

Recess Beer Garden was opened at 2715 17th St #103, Denver, CO 80211 in 2015 by William Frankland , Owen Olson , and Ryan Donizio . In 2020, the trio acquired the long-revered Campus Lounge before introducing fieldTRIP – a Hawaiian and Polynesian-driven eatery + bar – in April of this year.

Recess is a spacious, open-air establishment with a sizable bar, elongated fire pits, wooden picnic tables, and twinkling lights that aptly romanticize the cobalt Denver sky at dusk. The menu offers an eclectic array of snacks that seemingly pair well with the available beer, cocktails, and ciders while saving ample room for the full flavors of its beverages.

Items like Green Chili Tots and the Lil Lunchable — which features ham, cheese, apples, pickles, and crackers served with goat cheese cranberry chutney & artichoke dip — are just a couple of the crazy delicious options available at Recess.

While the commercial construction permit includes minimal details, it confirms the implementation of a “patio bar on [an] existing patio.” This would likely remedy customer overflow, internal clogging around Recess’ existing “indoor” bar, and long wait times. It’s currently unclear if Recess will hire more employees to man the incoming outdoor bar. What Now Denver reached out to Co-Founder William Frankland but did not receive immediate feedback.

