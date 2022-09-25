ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz, Commanders Combust in Revenge Game vs. Eagles

By Jeremy Brener
There was a lot of buzz for the Washington Commanders coming into this week's matchup. However, the Commanders flop at home and lose 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East matchup.

The Washington Commanders (1-2) are shaking their heads and possibly putting paper bags over them after an embarrassing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at FedEx Field Sunday afternoon.

The Commanders struggled to protect Carson Wentz, which prevented them from building any momentum on offense. Wentz was sacked nine times throughout the game. Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Fletcher Cox all had multiple sacks. As a whole, Washington had 240 yards of offense compared to Philadelphia's 400.

After two weeks of being one of the most effective offenses in the NFL, the Commanders landed on an absolute dud of a game in Week 3. The only player to show some sign of success was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught five passes for 87 yards in his best statline of the season so far.

On defense, the team had no answer for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the prolific Eagles offense. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith proved that they can be one of the best wideout duos in the game, combining for 12 catches, 244 yards and two touchdowns. In particular, Smith had his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders will look to bounce back and return to the win column next week as they travel to Jerry World to face the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

