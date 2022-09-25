ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jake's Takes | Colts Get Improbable Win Over Chiefs

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IN48j_0i9s3CjX00

The Colts pulled off a huge upset victory over the Chiefs on Sunday, winning their home opener 20-17.

The Indianapolis Colts didn't think they'd have to wait until Week 3 for their first win of the season, but they'll take it.

After being beaten down in their first two weeks and coming off of an embarrassing shutout the week before, the Colts (1-1-1) defended their home turf and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday, 20-17.

Here are some of my main observations from Sunday.

—Colts took advantage of the mistakes: Coming into the game, it was important that the Colts cleaned up their own unforced errors and took advantage of the Chiefs' mistakes in order to win, and they did just that. The Colts got their first score of the day on a touchdown following a muffed punt deep in the Chiefs' own territory. They also got the Chiefs off the field, holding them to 3-of-10 on third downs, 2-of-4 in the red zone, and got a pair of missed kicks from Kansas City's Matt Ammendola as well as a failed fake field goal. Ultimately, they ended the game on an interception with two seconds remaining in the game.

—Pass rush looked better: The Colts only officially notched 1 sack on the day but their pass rush was much better and more consistent than it has been at any point yet this season. Patrick Mahomes is a very difficult quarterback to bring down because of his ability to extend plays, so simply flushing him out of the pocket and staying on his back is productive. They did hit him 5 times.

—What a day for the rookies: The Colts got some quality contributions from their rookies on Sunday, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Tight end Jelani Woods made the first 2 catches of his career (13 yards), both for touchdowns. Likewise, wide receiver Alec Pierce had his first three receptions (61 yards), all of which went for first downs. Both players showed the exact kind of abilities that made them the Colts' first two selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

—The Colts' offense can't flourish until the line plays reasonable football: The Colts' offensive line looks as bad as it did about 10 years ago. Quarterback Matt Ryan is under constant duress, taking 5 sacks and 10 hits on Sunday, and running lanes are tough to come by. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is about the only player not causing concern. New right guard Danny Pinter has been repeatedly victimized, as has right tackle Braden Smith which is more concerning considering he was once considered one of the best right tackles in the game. Both he and center Ryan Kelly have had issues with leaky protection, and they were supposed to form a reliable trio with Nelson while Pinter and left tackle Matt Pryor got up to speed. The Colts don't appear to be able to execute any game plan to success or form any identity while the line is performing this way.

—Matt Ryan's ball security is becoming a real issue: A domino effect of Ryan being constantly harrassed is his ball security issues. He has now fumbled 7 times this season. At this stage of his career, that's unlikely to change, so the Colts' pass protection issues need to improve in a hurry.

—Safeties step up: Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley employed more two-safety looks on Sunday to prevent big downfield plays from the Chiefs' offense, as Mahomes has had success against Bradley's normal single-high safety looks throughout his career. It worked quite well and was made even more challenging with starting free safety Julian Blackmon leaving the game in the first half with an ankle injury. He was replaced by rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II, who performed well under the circumstances. Nick Cross was relegated to a backup role (perhaps due to not using a traditional box safety), and Rodney McLeod saw action in his place. Many of the Chiefs' big plays were runs after the catch rather than downfield shots, so Bradley's approach worked.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa leaves with frightening injury in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills following what was a scary scene, but he later returned. Tagovailoa’s head slammed head off the turf on a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. He appeared dazed when he got to his feet and then nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. You can see the frightening sequence below:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy