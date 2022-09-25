ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Butt punt' not enough to lift Bills as Dolphins grind out thriller, leaving Bills coaching staff furious

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4rYh_0i9s2g3Q00

This isn't how they drew it up.

But the Dolphins will surely take it.

Miami survived a Tua Tagovailoa injury, a late special-teams blunder and a last-minute rally effort by the Buffalo Bills to secure a 21-19 lead on Sunday to improve to 3-0 and take control of the AFC East.

Tagovailoa left in the first half after a head injury left him wobbling on the field. But he returned to start the second half, where he led the Dolphins to the only touchdown after halftime that ended up being the difference in the game.

The Bills threatened late, but came up short on a Dolphins goal-line stand while trailing 21-17. But their defense gave them another shot, forcing Miami to punt from inside their own end zone with 1:33 remaining. Thomas Morstead's punt bounced off the back of his blocker's back and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

But Buffalo's final drive came up painfully short. Isaiah Mckenzie wasn't able to get out of bounds after 12-yard gain on a pass from Josh Allen, and the clock ran out to secure the Miami win. The result of the play left the Bills coaching staff furious.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa tweaked his back in the first quarter, and a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano caused his back to lock up and led to him stumbling. After going into the locker room for a concussion check, Tagovailoa was fully cleared and allowed to return to the game, per Rapoport.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Cbs
Yardbarker

Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL
FOX Sports

Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Tua's Dolphins had an impressive victory, but Bills are still the better team | What's Wright?

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen and a butt punt summed up the Miami Dolphins' 21-19 AFC East win over the Buffalo Bills. Tua led his team to another comeback win, this time against a tough Bills defense despite multiple injuries in Buffalo's secondary. Nick Wright shares his biggest takeaways from the showdown, including whether Miami is now the team to beat now that they are 3-0. Watch as he explains why he believes the Bills are the better team, along with his concerns for their offense relying too much on Allen.
BUFFALO, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
122K+
Followers
129K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy