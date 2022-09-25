Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps Virginia Tech Win, Previews Texas Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recaps the Virginia Tech win and previews the Texas game while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
wvsportsnow.com
Any Pressure on Neal Brown Pales in Comparison to What Steve Sarkisian Feels at Texas
For all the pressure that some, including myself, feel is on Neal Brown this season to show signs of a climb, the pressure surrounding Texas’ head coach Steve Sarkisian is all that and so much more. Sarkisian and Texas need the win more than Brown and West Virginia even do.
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Conference Schedule Announced for WVU Women’s Basketball
The conference schedule for the West Virginia women’s basketball team has been released. A new era of basketball in Morgantown will take place under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who was hired in March. WVU will begin this year’s conference slate as the 2022 calendar year closes out on December...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Preparing to Face Texas HC Steve Sarkisian
West Virginia defensie coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, preparing to face a skilled play caller like Steve Sarkisian when WVU goes up against Texas. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
voiceofmotown.com
What Will Texas Have In Store For WVU And Who Will Be Texas’s Starting Quarterback?
(Photo from WV Metro News) Next weekend’s game against the Texas Longhorns 2-2 (0-1) will really show what conference play has in store for the Mountaineers this season. Texas’s starting QB Quinn Ewers was injured in their game against then top-ranked Alabama in the first quarter. Since then he has been out with a shoulder injury but might make it back to the starting lineup against the Mountaineers this coming Saturday.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time and TV set for No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday. The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
WTRF
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Shows Optimism: ‘We Have a Chance to be Really Good’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During WVU head coach Bob Huggins’ preseason press conference, the Hall of Fame coach showed much optimism about his new team. Huggins is bringing in nine new players; four transfers, three JuCo additions and two true freshmen. Pair that up with the five returning players from last season and you have a mixed bag of unknown.
voiceofmotown.com
Who Should Be WVU’s Backup Quarterback?
When it comes to the signal-caller position, there is no doubt that the Mountaineers are blessed to have the services of J.T. Daniels. The California native brings confidence, maturity, and and a cool demeanor that every school wants in their quarterback. However, given his history in college, the injury bug hasn’t been so kind to him.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Goes In-Depth About Individual Mountaineers
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has shifted many players over the past six months. Now WVU head coach Bob Huggins has talked about his new look team. Here’s who Huggins went in-depth about on Monday and what he had to say about each player. Jimmy Bell: “Jimmy...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on View of Air Raid Offense, Success on Ground
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details running a balanced offense with success on the ground this season while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us...
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
