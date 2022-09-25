Read full article on original website
Related
Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league’s worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and...
Yardbarker
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
Yardbarker
Week 3 Knee Jerk Reactions Following Latest Raiders Loss
Another week, another Las Vegas Raiders loss. For whatever reason, be it acceptance or maybe optimism, this one doesn’t feel quite as bad as last week. Raiders News: Something Isn’t Right With TE Darren Waller. For having just become the NFL’s highest paid tight end, Waller certainly is...
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Derek Carr Is Tired Of Having “Sucky Feeling” After Each Game
Finding things to be optimistic about while being 0-3 is hard to find. Especially with this 2022 Las Vegas Raiders squad, who have lost in all the imaginable ways. The problem is that they aren’t as bad as their 0-3 record says, they just don’t know how to close games. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said …
Yardbarker
The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!
On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Opinion: Raiders Must Avoid Cliches, Start Winning
The Las Vegas Raiders, so far, continue to show an astonishing lack of killer instinct. They must rapidly develop it. Although the actual game played between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans was frustrating enough for Raiders fans, the most aggravating part of Sunday may have come after the clock hit zeroes. In a postgame press conference, head coach Josh McDaniels stated that the team needed to “learn how to win games”. Very few coaches can get away with this, and McDaniels should not be one of them.
Justin Herbert finally gets some good news in form of Keenan Allen update
Keenan Allen has missed the last two games for the Los Angeles Chargers, which unfortunately for the team both ended in losses. But it appears that the Chargers star wide receiver is on the cusp of finally returning from a hamstring problem, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that Keenan Allen is “expected to return to practice” ahead of this week’s game between Los Angeles and the Houston Texans on the road.
Yardbarker
Raiders Must Become 60-Minute Iron Men Immediately
Now here’s something I didn’t expect. Well, two things, actually: one, the Las Vegas Raiders starting their season at 0-3 and two, pulling the “No sh*t, Sherlock” line this quickly. But here we are. So, indulge me for a second. “We’ve been in three close games....
Comments / 0