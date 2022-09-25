ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

CBS Sacramento

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Arrested in PnB Rock Murder, LAPD Searching for Second Man

LAPD detectives made at least one arrest early Tuesday as they pursued at least two people wanted for the murder of the Philadelphia rapper known as PnB Rock, who was shot to death inside a restaurant in South LA after a struggle over his jewelry. A bulletin released by police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster

A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose

An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife

Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
FONTANA, CA

