Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
One Arrested in PnB Rock Murder, LAPD Searching for Second Man
LAPD detectives made at least one arrest early Tuesday as they pursued at least two people wanted for the murder of the Philadelphia rapper known as PnB Rock, who was shot to death inside a restaurant in South LA after a struggle over his jewelry. A bulletin released by police...
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
Officials ID Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights
Authorities Monday identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights, and the investigation into the killing was continuing.
Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
Captain says she felt ‘gaslighted’ by LAPD over concerns about fake photo
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain testified Tuesday that her frustration and anxiety grew when it seemed to her that management was unconcerned about the widespread department distribution of a photo of a nude woman that resembled but was not her, causing her cardiologist to double her blood pressure medication.
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
Santa Monica Man Killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies After Hitting a Deputy With Car and Attempting to Attack Him With a Knife
Marlon Bonds shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga. A Santa Monica man was fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) Deputies over the weekend after hitting a deputy with a car. According to the SBSD, on Saturday, September 24 around...
Suspect killed after hitting deputy with car, pinning the officer between 2 vehicles in CA
Southern California sheriff's deputies shot and killed man who struck a deputy with his car and then charged at them with a knife, authorities said. The shooting occurred after deputies investigating a retail theft pulled over a Toyota Matrix Saturday evening in Rancho Cucamonga, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspected dealer charged with murder for allegedly providing fentanyl to overdose victim
An 18-year-old from Bloomington has been charged with murder on allegations that he sold and distributed opiods that led to the overdose death of a Highland teen. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Alfred Urrea with one count of murder for allegedly providing drugs to Adrian Alloway, an 18-year-old Highland man who […]
Probation officer found beaten to death in Lancaster; investigation continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
