ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9RKz_0i9rxfXC00

A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The driver was not hurt, but the airbags deployed and the car sustained front-end damage, the fire department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnhsD_0i9rxfXC00
The damage to the car involved in the collision.
Kern County Fire Department

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified.

Fire officials said this was the second bear to be hit by a vehicle on State Route 178 in the past two months, KBAK-TV reported.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy