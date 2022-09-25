ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will Episode 6 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8N3A_0i9rxeeT00

We might have to call in sick on Monday because there are too many shows to watch on Sunday night. The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are back on FOX, CBS has the two-hour Big Brother season finale, ABC is offering prime-time episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and NBC is airing Sunday Night Football. But perhaps the biggest premiere of the night is the sixth episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon!

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, HBO’s immensely popular drama tells the story of House Targaryen. If you’re watching new episodes weekly, make sure to press play on The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen.

As for tonight’s all-new episode, Decider’s got you covered. Here’s how to stream House of the Dragon Episode 6 on HBO and HBO Max.

WHAT TIME WILL HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 6 BE ON HBO MAX?

The sixth episode of the series debuts tonight (September 25) at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. An encore presentation airs at 10:10 p.m. ET on HBO.

HOW TO WATCH HOUSE OF THE DRAGON LIVE ON HBO AND HBO MAX:

House of the Dragon is available to stream live on HBO and HBO Max. Available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year), HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies, shows, and Max Originals. If you’re already an HBO subscriber, you most likely have access to HBO Max, which is available to stream on Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more.

WHEN WILL HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE 7 PREMIERE ON HBO?

House of the Dragon Episode 7 premieres Sunday, October 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

CAN I WATCH HBO’S HOUSE OF THE DRAGON ON HULU?

Yep! You can add HBO Max to your Hulu account for an additional $14.99/month.

