ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, MA

Firefighters reunite with mom who delivered baby unexpectedly at home

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BazA_0i9rxct100

GEORGETOWN - There was a happy reunion Sunday at the fire department in Georgetown.

Three weeks ago, Alyssa Costa went into labor at her home and wasn't going to make it to the hospital in time.

"She screamed, call 911 the baby's coming," her husband Derek Maribito told reporters Sunday. "The head was out and they showed up really quick."

"They" were the firefighters who jumped into an ambulance and responded in a big way, helping Costa deliver her healthy baby girl Olivia safely in the bathroom in about 8 minutes.

Maribito said their help was huge because "I didn't know what I was doing."

Dispatcher Kim Kowalick was on the phone with him the entire time and said he was actually very calm.

"I could hear (Alyssa) in the background, so I could hear how things escalated, but, as soon as it did, the officers and first responders, they were already there," Kowalick said.

"I couldn't have been more lucky to have them there at the moment that they came," Costa said, adding that it was nerve-wracking, but that she had a "sense of peace."

However, the umbilical cord was partially wrapped around Olivia's neck so they had to cut it right away.

"If they weren't there, I don't know how Derek would have handled that," Costa said. "I'm so thankful. "Thank you doesn't even sum it up."

"It could have been a completely different outcome if they weren't there," she added. Mother and baby were taken to Beverly Hospital afterwards as a precaution. Olivia weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Y4KS_0i9rxct100
Baby Olivia at the reunion 3 weeks after her delivery at home. CBS Boston

Her big sister was upstairs sleeping during the entire delivery, which happened around 6 a.m.

"The mother's the real hero in this thing. She did all the work," Georgetown firefighter Ron Agrella, a member of the team that responded, told reporters.

They all reunited Sunday at the fire station.

"It's incredible. I think collectively we were all wondering how she was doing. It's very special," Argella said. "Olivia will always have a special place in our hearts here at the Georgetown Fire Department."

It was the first time the department has had to deliver a baby in 30 years.

"It's a rare event for us and it's really exciting," said Acting Fire Chief Chuck Savage.

Alyssa Costa, Derek Maribito, their new baby Olivia and the team that helped deliver her reunited Sunday. CBS Boston

Everyone on the team got a stork pin and Olivia and her sister got replica fire helmets to commemorate the occasion Sunday.

Costa said the department will be on her family's Christmas card list.

"We love this town!" she said.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment

BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s

WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard.   And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
WINTHROP, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, MA
Georgetown, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

Families gather in Dorchester park to remember those lost to violence

BOSTON -- The community came together to reflect Sunday and remember those who have lost their lives to violence. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke at the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims at Pope John Paul Park in Dorchester. Family members gathered to support each other and launch kites with their loved ones' names on them. Wu said coming together as a community is an important part of the grieving process. "This is a day to share that pain but also to share the joy, the memories, the sense of healing and peace that so many of these incredible survivors have poured their hearts into," Wu said. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Boston

Cats evacuated from Florida shelters land in Mass. ahead of hurricane

WORCESTER - Cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian have arrived in Massachusetts.A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13 year-olds."We have been scrambling this week to get the animals already in our care placed so we could make room for as many evacuees as possible," the MSPCA said.There is a required 48-hour quarantine before cats can be adopted."They appear in good health and will get checked over by our veterinary team prior to adoption," Second Chance animal relocation director Wendy Hall said. "I expect these cats will find homes quickly."  
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy