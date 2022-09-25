ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penns Grove, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fastphillysports.com

WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!

E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penns Grove, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
City
Pitman, NJ
Penns Grove, NJ
Sports
City
Pennsville Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Red Devils#The Boys#South Jersey Times
Cat Country 107.3

Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ

An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy