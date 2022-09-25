Read full article on original website
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Woodstown honors Ron Udy, who had a huge impact in the community, with renovated soccer complex
Those who knew Ron Udy best will tell you that he was a big believer in family, community and the power of sports. It was only fitting that all three of those pieces came together to produce an extreme makeover of the Woodstown High School varsity soccer fields in honor of the man who brought the sport to the school in the first place.
fastphillysports.com
WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!
E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
1 person shot at Middletown, Delaware high school football game
Appoquinimink was playing against Middletown High School when someone was shot, police said.
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Staten Island residents are complaining about the steady thump-thump-thump from boom parties along the New Jersey waterfront that is keeping them awake at night. New Jersey residents who live in Burlington and Camden county towns along the Delaware River have their own beef with Philadelphia for allowing late-night boom parties that are too loud and too long.
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
Implosion Scheduled at Former Power Plant in Beesley’s Point, NJ
An iconic structure at a former power plant between Atlantic and Cape May Counties is scheduled to be imploded later this week. As the long-term demolition project continues at the old B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, officials have announced that a 208-foot-tall cooling tower on the property is scheduled to be imploded this Thursday morning, September 29th, at 9:30.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Severe thunderstorms expected for Sunday afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 is tracking the potential for thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. While most of the day is dry, we will see more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches late in the day on Sunday with...
Toxic pile looming over N.J. city starting to be removed as lawsuit remains ongoing
Roy Jones, a Camden environmental advocate, says residents have waited for years for a massive toxic pile in the city’s Bergen Square neighborhood to be completely cleaned up. While that didn’t happen Monday afternoon, local and state leaders got one step closer when they cut the locks off the...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Woman and Infant Child
The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cassandra Brasch, 40 of Wilmington and her daughter Palmer Yetter, 6 months of age. (Wilmington, Del.-19802) On Saturday, (9/24), New Castle County Police responded to the 100 block of E. Thirty-Ninth Street in Pennrose for the report of a missing person. Officers learned Cassandra left the residence on Thursday (9/22) during the afternoon hours. Family members reported that Cassandra has not been taking her prescribed medication and there is a real concern for her safety and that of her 6-month-old daughter Palmer.
Delaware River Fest returns Saturday with free pedal boat and ferry rides
The Delaware River Fest is back fully in person this year, with free activities for all ages in both Philadelphia and Camden. “We want to connect people with the river,” said Chesa Blom, Philadelphia community coordinator with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, which is co-hosting the event. The...
